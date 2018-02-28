Fire at CarStar causes $1 million in damages

TROY — An estimated $1 million in damage to 19 vehicles, five RVs and the building and its contents have been reported following a fire at the Troy CarStar auto body shop on Kings Chapel on Tuesday evening.

The fire was reported around 6:25 p.m. Tuesday by a passer-by who heard the smoke alarms and saw smoke coming from the vents in the back of the building.

According to Assistant Chief Gary Stanley, the cause of the fire is still under investigation. Fire investigators are still trying to determine the exact amount of damage. No one was inside the building and no firefighter officials or personnel were injured in battling the blaze.

Stanley also said the business’ paint booth was completely destroyed. He estimated it took two hours to contain the fire before officials could overhaul the building and its contents.

Stanley said business owners were working to restore electricity to open the businesses’s offices, including Enterprise Rent-a-Car, this week.

All three Troy fire stations reported to the scene as well as Covington and Piqua fire departments. Casstown Volunteer Fire Department also was on stand-by at Station I in Troy during the incident.

Mike Ullery | AIM Media Midwest Fire crews respond to a fire at Troy Carstar on Kings Chapel Drive. http://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/02/web1_022718mju_fire_tfd_carstar12018227204059457-1.jpg Mike Ullery | AIM Media Midwest Fire crews respond to a fire at Troy Carstar on Kings Chapel Drive. Mike Ullery | AIM Media Midwest Firefighters from Covington Fire Department saw an opening in an overhead door at Troy Carstar to access a fire in the building on Tuesday. http://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/02/web1_022718mju_fire_tfd_carstar2201822720425151-1.jpg Mike Ullery | AIM Media Midwest Firefighters from Covington Fire Department saw an opening in an overhead door at Troy Carstar to access a fire in the building on Tuesday. Mike Ullery | AIM Media Midwest Smoke pours from the rear of the Troy Carstar business on King’s Chapel Drive on Tuesday. http://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/02/web1_022718mju_fire_tfd_carstar32018227204331170-1.jpg Mike Ullery | AIM Media Midwest Smoke pours from the rear of the Troy Carstar business on King’s Chapel Drive on Tuesday.

Cause of blaze remains under investigation