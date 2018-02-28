‘Taste of Troy’ draws hundreds

TROY — Residents were invited to feast on local cuisine and test out their trivia knowledge Tuesday at Taste of Troy Trivia Night, held at St. Patrick Parish Center in Troy.

Tickets, which were available in advance, allotted each participant access to the food provided by various Miami County businesses, as well as the chance to compete for prizes in the trivia contest.

According to Troy Main Street Executive Director Nicole Loy, the turnout was stellar.

“We had 216 participants,” Loy said. “We had people in from all over Miami County. Our first-round winners were from Darke County. We also had a couple tables with people from Dayton, and one woman came in from Cincinnati.”

Participants were divided into teams of eight per table. Five trivia rounds took place, consisting of 10 questions per round. Each round winner received special prizes donated by local businesses. The team scoring the most points overall at game’s end received a grand prize.

“It went fantastic,” Loy confirmed. “You could hear cheering from tables when they got answers correct. Everyone seemed to enjoy the food and the atmosphere. It definitely met or exceeded all of our expectations.”

Serving as emcee was Miami County resident DeWayne Williams, co-owner of ALN Senior Care and Home Services and owner of Top Tier DJ Services.

“I was so grateful when DeWayne volunteered to be our trivia host,” Loy exclaimed. “He’s a professional DJ, so he did great.”

Various food and drink elements were provided by StoryPoint Senior Living, Bakehouse Bread & Cookie Co., The Caroline, 3 Weird Sisters, The Olive Oasis, The Charlotte and Sassy Sweets.

Prizes were provided by PureLawn Organic Lawncare, K’s Hamburger Shop, Expressions of the Home, Fairfield Inn and Suites, The Rec, Smith’s Boathouse, Samozrejme, The Olive Oasis, ALN Senior Care & Home Services, Winans Chocolate & Coffees, 3 Weird Sisters, Troy Martial Arts, Towne Valley Gifts, and Pachamama Market.

Loy confirmed that based on the event’s strong turnout and enthusiastic reception, Taste of Troy Trivia Night may be reprised in years to come.

The next scheduled Troy Main Street event is the Downtown Troy Chocolate Walk on Friday, March 30.

For more information on local events, visit www.homegrowngreat.com.

Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News DeWayne Williams, owner of Top Tier DJ Services and co-owner of ALN Senior Care & Home Services, serves as emcee during “Taste of Troy Trivia Night” on Tuesday at St. Patrick Parish Center in Troy. http://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/02/web1_Trivia1-1.jpg Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News DeWayne Williams, owner of Top Tier DJ Services and co-owner of ALN Senior Care & Home Services, serves as emcee during “Taste of Troy Trivia Night” on Tuesday at St. Patrick Parish Center in Troy.

