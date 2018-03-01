‘Escanaba’ premieres at TCT

TROY — If you enjoy the great outdoors and live comedy, Troy Civic Theatre’s new production, “Escanaba in da Moonlight” may be for you.

The show, set to premiere on Friday, March 2, was written by Jeff Daniels, a native of the area in which the play is set.

“This is an outstandingly funny show,” said director Chuck Fox. “It’s very fast-paced, and it will have you laughing from beginning to end. Jeff Daniels wrote an exceptionally great play, and the cast has really done a great job with these characters.”

The two-act play, set in Escanaba, Mich., in November 1989, chronicles a family of avid hunters assisting their eldest son, who has never shot his own deer. As the camping trip transpires, unusual happenings occur.

Fox, who is a Troy native, explained that “Escanaba” was chosen based upon its strength at a live showing.

“A couple years ago, we went to a competition and saw this play,” Fox said. “I had lived in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan before when I was in the service, so I was always interested in the play. Once I saw it and read it, I thought, ‘Wow, this is funny.’ I submitted it to Troy Civic Theatre, and didn’t think we’d get chosen.”

Directing for the first time, Fox is assisted by stage manager Jessica Suba, producer Cathie Melvin, and mentor director Jennifer Kaufman, and he insists that the experience has been a breeze thanks to his cast and crew.

“I’ve absolutely loved it,” Fox said. “I’ve got a great cast, which makes it easy to do a lot, because they’re so fantastic. Troy Civic Theatre is just a great place to put on a show, and ‘Escanaba’ is a fantastic play. I couldn’t have picked a better one to do for my opening show.”

The cast includes, alphabetically, Scott Atkinson as Jimmer Negamanee, Kathy Bryant as Wolf Moon Dance Soady, Todd Bryant as Reuben Soady, Jason Johnston as Ranger Tom T. Treado, Michael Maxson as Albert Soady, and Paul Robinson as Remnar Soady.

Showtimes include Friday, March 2 and Saturday, March 3 at 8 p.m., and Sunday, March 4 at 2 p.m. Additional performances are scheduled the following week on Friday, March 9 and Saturday, March 10 at 8 p.m., and Sunday, March 11 at 2 p.m.

Tickets are $14 each, and are available online or by calling the box office at (937) 339-7700. The show is sponsored by Patty Rose Allstate.

For more information, visit www.troycivictheatre.com, or find Troy Civic Theatre on Facebook.

Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News Left to right, Reuben, played by Todd Bryant, and Albert, played by Michael Maxson, come to grips with odd circumstances in Troy Civic Theatre’s production of “Escanaba in da Moonlight,” a play by Jeff Daniels. http://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/03/web1_Escanaba6.jpg Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News Left to right, Reuben, played by Todd Bryant, and Albert, played by Michael Maxson, come to grips with odd circumstances in Troy Civic Theatre’s production of “Escanaba in da Moonlight,” a play by Jeff Daniels. Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News Ranger Tom, played by Jason Johnston, weighs in on strange goings-on in Troy Civic Theatre’s production of “Escanaba in da Moonlight,” a play by Jeff Daniels. http://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/03/web1_Escanaba5.jpg Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News Ranger Tom, played by Jason Johnston, weighs in on strange goings-on in Troy Civic Theatre’s production of “Escanaba in da Moonlight,” a play by Jeff Daniels. Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News Left to right, Jimmer, played by Scott Atkinson, and Reuben, played by Todd Bryant, dream of nabbing the perfect buck in Troy Civic Theatre’s production of “Escanaba in da Moonlight,” a play by Jeff Daniels. http://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/03/web1_Escanaba4.jpg Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News Left to right, Jimmer, played by Scott Atkinson, and Reuben, played by Todd Bryant, dream of nabbing the perfect buck in Troy Civic Theatre’s production of “Escanaba in da Moonlight,” a play by Jeff Daniels.

By Cody Willoughby cwilloughby@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Cody Willoughby at cwilloughby@aimmediamidwest.com.

