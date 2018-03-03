Downtown Tipp hosts beer crawl

TIPP CITY — St. Patrick’s Day was ushered in early on Friday, with the special event, St. Patty’s Beer Crawl, organized by Downtown Tipp City as part of its First Friday series.

“There’s a couple objectives for the event tonight,” Heather Dorsten, executive director of Downtown Tipp City, confirmed. “First and foremost, it is a fundraiser for our non-profit organization. It does bring in a good amount of money for us. On top of that, though, it’s a good way to bring exposure to our downtown businesses. Some of the people participating have maybe never gone into one of the clothing shops or one of our soap shops. It’s just an easy way to help out local businesses; people may spend money tonight, and if they don’t, they might come back.”

15 Tipp City businesses participated in the beer crawl, 14 of which were situated in the downtown area. Participating businesses included, alphabetically, Birch, Bodega, Broadway Hair Salon, Crossroads Consignment, Golden Leaf Tea and Herb Company, Harrison’s, Iron Dog, Living Simply Soap, Mantia’s, Mauk Cabinets, Merchant 31, Miami Valley Wine and Spirits, Midwest Memories, Royal Crest, and Sam and Ethel’s.

Each business offered multiple samples of specialty beer from which participants could choose, as well as complimentary food samples and other unique giveaway items.

Tickets were available to purchase in advance, as well as at the event’s registration outpost. Advanced ticket buyers were encouraged to don their most festive attire for the occasion. According to Dorsten, the turnout was satisfactory.

“We pre-sold 173 tickets, and tickets are still selling.” Dorsten said. The event went on to sell a total of 236 tickets.

Dorsten exclaimed that Downtown Tipp City’s First Friday series, which features a special event in the downtown area on the first Friday of every month, has proven positive for the city’s shopping district.

“There’s a huge economic impact that happens with these First Friday events that are sometimes hard to quantify,” Dorsten said. “We’re working on gathering numbers for that to actually report back to our city council. These kind of events are fun, and often feel like a party, but they’re really a great way to help out our businesses during hours when they might normally be closed, and keep people coming back to the area.”

The St. Patty’s Beer Crawl was sponsored by Bashfoo, 571 Grill & Drafthouse, Miami Valley Wine and Spirits, and Premium Beverage Supply.

The next First Friday event is an “Easter Egg Scavenger Hunt,” scheduled for Friday, April 6. The event will be free to the public.

For more information, visit www.downtowntippcity.org.

Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News Left to right, Matt O’Neil, Josh Karas, Hillary O’Neil, and Morgan Schneider, of Tipp City, sample a specialty beer at Iron Dog during the St. Patty’s Beer Crawl on Friday in Tipp City. http://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/03/web1_BeerCrawl4-3.jpg Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News Left to right, Matt O’Neil, Josh Karas, Hillary O’Neil, and Morgan Schneider, of Tipp City, sample a specialty beer at Iron Dog during the St. Patty’s Beer Crawl on Friday in Tipp City. Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News Mike and Bev Ganka of Vandalia enjoy a stroll through downtown during the St. Patty’s Beer Crawl on Friday in Tipp City. http://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/03/web1_BeerCrawl1-3.jpg Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News Mike and Bev Ganka of Vandalia enjoy a stroll through downtown during the St. Patty’s Beer Crawl on Friday in Tipp City. Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News Gretchen Harsch and Tom Mogle, of Tipp City, sample a specialty beer at Living Simply Soaps during the St. Patty’s Beer Crawl on Friday in Tipp City. http://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/03/web1_BeerCrawl2-3.jpg Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News Gretchen Harsch and Tom Mogle, of Tipp City, sample a specialty beer at Living Simply Soaps during the St. Patty’s Beer Crawl on Friday in Tipp City.