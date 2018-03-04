‘Hayner Happenings’ now on display

TROY — A new art exhibit opened at Troy-Hayner Cultural Center on Friday, and it features several decades of artifacts with one thing in common — Hayner itself.

The exhibit, titled “Hayner Happenings: The Things We Do,” is now on display at the center until March 31. It was curated by two of the center’s experienced committee members, Gerri Nichols and Judy Deeter, and highlights thousands of events that have taken place at Hayner since its doors opened as a cultural center in 1976.

“We tried to gather the different things that happened and different projects that Hayner has done over the last 42 years,” Deeter said. “We’ve included cultural programs, organizations, exhibits, classes — anything that Hayner has shared with the public is represented.”

As part of the exhibit, Deeters, Nichols, and the Hayner staff reached out to the community through press releases and social media as an encouragement for people to submit their own artifacts. A small collection of photos on the center’s second floor details weddings, anniversaries, graduations, and other major events experienced at Hayner by local residents.

“We invited people to send pictures in to put them here,” Deeter said. “We called it, ‘Picture Yourself at the Hayner’. These are all people who had important events in their life with Hayner. If somebody still wants to contribute something in the coming weeks, they can contact the staff and we can put it up.”

Despite the expansive amount of material on display, Deeter and Nichols both admitted they had their favorites.

“The ones I like best are pieces from the 1913 flood exhibit,” Deeter said. “I did the exhibit on the flood. We did a whole series and wrote a book on it that we still sell at the library.”

“Unfortunately, my favorite exhibit we’ve ever had were the kites, and we weren’t able to get any kites,” Nichols said. “The next best thing would be the pieces from Hayner’s Tea Party.”

Deeters and Nichols both feel ‘Hayner Happenings’ is an exciting exhibit for the Troy community, since so many pieces on display directly involved residents in years past.

“I think people might have fun finding themselves or others they know in some of the pictures,” Nichols said. “We’ve got group pictures that feature 100 people or more, and we’ve been picking out people that we know ourselves.”

“People may come here for one reason, like the cultural programs or historical programs, but this gives a broad look at everything the center has done,” Deeter said. “Maybe someone has only been here for the concerts, for example, and doesn’t realize all the partnerships we’ve had. I think it presents a good overview of the variety of things that Hayner has offered.”

For more information, visit www.troyhayner.org.

Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News Left to right, exhibit curators Judy Deeter and Gerri Nichols chat before a “Hayner Days Festival” 100th anniversary banner, an event artifact now on display in “Hayner Happenings: The Things We Do”, the new exhibit at Troy-Hayner Cultural Center. http://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/03/web1_Happenings1-1.jpg Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News Left to right, exhibit curators Judy Deeter and Gerri Nichols chat before a “Hayner Days Festival” 100th anniversary banner, an event artifact now on display in “Hayner Happenings: The Things We Do”, the new exhibit at Troy-Hayner Cultural Center. Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News Coraline Kemper, 5, and Emmerich Kemper, 8, of Troy, indicate a photo from an event they attended on display in “Hayner Happenings: The Things We Do”, the new exhibit at Troy-Hayner Cultural Center. http://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/03/web1_Happenings2-1.jpg Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News Coraline Kemper, 5, and Emmerich Kemper, 8, of Troy, indicate a photo from an event they attended on display in “Hayner Happenings: The Things We Do”, the new exhibit at Troy-Hayner Cultural Center.

Chronicles 42 years of center’s activity