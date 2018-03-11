Pet of the Week

Seymour’s story …

Seymour is a sweet boy found running near a park. He loves new people and is always excited to say hello. The Miami County Animal Shelter staff is waiting to see if his owners find him, but if he is not reclaimed he will be eligible for adoption. Still in his younger years, he has a lot of love and life to give to the right family. Come see him today and see if he would fit into your home. If he is the boy for you, fill out a temporary adoption application. If you would be interested in this dog or one of the other dogs and cats that need forever homes, visit 1110 N. County Road 25-A, Troy, call (937) 332-6919, or email mcas6919@yahoo.com for more information. Visit www.co.miami.oh.us for more adoptable pets.