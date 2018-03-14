‘Finding Furrever Homes” — a project by Concord second graders

QUOTES FROM THE KIDS

What is the goal of the project?

“We’re trying to get people to adopt stray dogs and cats.” Shaylynn Walker

Do you have an adopted pet? If so, how do you feel about him/her?

“I have a dog from the shelter. He’s a great dane, and his name is Gus. We love him. He’s very calm.” — Kyndall Seitz

“I have a dog that we got from the shelter, and he’s a bloodhound. His name is Carson. He’s brown and he’s three, we think. We love him a lot.” — Scarlett Deeter

“I have a dog, and we adopted her from a family. Her name is Gracie, and she’s half golden retriever, half poodle. She’s a good dog.” — Jaxson Carter

“My dog is fun to scratch. Every time I stop scratching him, he’ll paw at me.” — Emma Brusselmans

What has been your favorite part of the project?

“Making the posters is fun, because we get to draw, color, and use glue.” — Aden Dahir

“My favorite part has been the posters. We got to find lots pictures of dogs and cats to glue on.” — Shaylynn Walker

“Looking at pictures of dogs and cats to use for the posters is the best, because they’re all so cute.” — Sophia Honeycutt

Why is it important for people to adopt their pets?

“Adopting is important, because it saves the lives of stray dogs and cats.” — Jaxson Carter

“Dogs can help protect people, and it will help break the cycle of strays and fosters.” — Sophia Honeycutt

“They live in cages in the shelters, and if they don’t start getting people to adopt, they’ll have to put dogs to sleep. Adopting costs less than buying.” — Emma Brusselmans