‘Finding Furrever Homes” — a project by Concord second graders

QUOTES FROM THE KIDS
What is the goal of the project?
“We’re trying to get people to adopt stray dogs and cats.” Shaylynn Walker
Do you have an adopted pet? If so, how do you feel about him/her?
“I have a dog from the shelter. He’s a great dane, and his name is Gus. We love him. He’s very calm.” — Kyndall Seitz
“I have a dog that we got from the shelter, and he’s a bloodhound. His name is Carson. He’s brown and he’s three, we think. We love him a lot.” — Scarlett Deeter
“I have a dog, and we adopted her from a family. Her name is Gracie, and she’s half golden retriever, half poodle. She’s a good dog.” — Jaxson Carter
“My dog is fun to scratch. Every time I stop scratching him, he’ll paw at me.” — Emma Brusselmans
What has been your favorite part of the project?
“Making the posters is fun, because we get to draw, color, and use glue.” — Aden Dahir
“My favorite part has been the posters. We got to find lots pictures of dogs and cats to glue on.” — Shaylynn Walker
“Looking at pictures of dogs and cats to use for the posters is the best, because they’re all so cute.” — Sophia Honeycutt
Why is it important for people to adopt their pets?
“Adopting is important, because it saves the lives of stray dogs and cats.” — Jaxson Carter
“Dogs can help protect people, and it will help break the cycle of strays and fosters.” — Sophia Honeycutt
“They live in cages in the shelters, and if they don’t start getting people to adopt, they’ll have to put dogs to sleep. Adopting costs less than buying.” — Emma Brusselmans
TROY — Over the last four weeks, second graders at Concord Elementary School have worked together toward a noble goal — increasing the rate of animal adoption at local shelters.
This is called a problem-based learning lesson,” said second grade teacher Kristi Ward. “The point of it is to create a learning environment where the students lead the project, and brainstorm some kind of problem that we want to solve. They voted on helping the community solve the problem of overpopulated animal shelters and foster homes.
“The point of the lesson is to create an authentic situation, and the kids thought of it all.”
Ward’s second graders conducted research on Chromebooks, contacted various local shelters for information, and created a Facebook page to promote the project.
Students went on to design posters promoting their project, which will be displayed in various businesses throughout the Troy area.
For more information on the project, visit Puppy Power and Kitty Cuteness — Finding Furrever Homes on Facebook.
