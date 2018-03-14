THS premieres ‘Footloose’

TROY — Troy High School is inviting you to kick off your Sunday shoes and join them for their newest production, “Footloose.”

Shows are set for Friday, March 16 and Saturday, March 17 at 7 p.m., and Sunday, March 18 at 2p.m in the Troy High School auditorium.

Director Erik Strope feels the appeal of the show is largely driven by its built-in nostalgia.

“It’s just a great time,” Strope said. “There’s a lot of fun music, and a lot of nostalgic moments for people. Some of the songs from our show charted in the ’80s, and lately, the ’80s have been very popular and have really been coming back. There’s a lot of great music, a lot of great dancing, and it’s a lot of fun.”

THS seniors have expressed that the “Footloose” experience has been a fantastic one on which to end their high school tenure.

“This is my first musical here at Troy,” said senior Brooke Klopfenstein, who plays Ariel. “It’s been a lot of fun. I’ve met a lot of people I probably never wouldn’t talked to if I hadn’t done this. They’ve become a lot of my best friends.”

“Out of all the musicals I’ve been a part of, this is the most modern one I’ve done,” said senior Alex Witters, who plays Ren McCormack. “I’ve never actually gotten to experience a more modern musical, so I like this one for the new experience.”

“This show, in comparison to the other shows I’ve done, is really separated by adults vs. kids,” said senior Jamey Boezi, on his favorite aspect of the story. “During the show, you watch the separate sides fight against each other and interact in a way that’s different from other musicals.”

“I play sort of the bad boy in the show, which is the complete opposite of my true character,” said senior Xander Magill, on his role, Chuck Cranston. “It’s very fun to play. I’m glad I got this part, because it completely takes acting to the next level.”

The cast includes, alphabetically, Brandon Allen as Wes Warnicker, Tristen Benner as Travis, Jamey Boezi as Reverend Shaw Moore, William Clark as Cowboy Bob, Jaiden Flory as Lyle, Zoey Geuder as Urleen, Brandon Hicks as Coach Roger Dunbar, Abby Johnson as Eleanor Dunbar, Riley Johnson as Principal Harriet Clark, Brooke Klopfenstein as Ariel Moore, Connor Knapp as Jeter, Xander Magill as Chuck Cranston, Cyrus Meeks as Bickle, Angie Rice as Cowgirl Bobbie, Maci Sadler as Vi Moore, Molly Sanders as Wendy Jo, Rayn Shamblin as Betty Blast, Gabriel Shelton as Garvin, Charlotte Snee as Rusty, Camryn Spencer as Lulu Warnicker, Derek Szklany as Willard Hewitt, Jaclyn Watkins as Cop, Emily Wenrick as Ethel McCormack, and Alex Witters as Ren McCormack.

The cast also features Jessica Loy, Cora Metz, and Irene Hinojosa Porras as Cowgirl Bobbie’s Band.

The chorus includes Steven Andrade, Autumn Bruns, William Clark, Jake Darby, Megan Davey, Kayly Gagel, Sarah Geer, Victoria Glover, Sydney Hooker, Griffin Johnson, Anna McElwee, Madison Reed, Camille Scribner, Emily Shurtz, Mariana Trimble, Nicole Usserman, Colleen Watkins, and Naomi Wright.

Tickets are available at the front office, and run $10 for reserved seating, $8 for general seating, and $5 for student seating.

The two-act show runs approximately two-and-a-half hours, including an intermission. The cast and crew request that all attending arrive at least 15 minutes prior to each performance.

For more information, visit www.troy.k12.oh.us.

Ren, played by Alex Witters, and Ariel, played by Brooke Klopfenstein, cut loose in Troy High School's production of "Footloose," premiering Friday, March 16. Rusty, played by Charlotte Snee, warns Ren, played by Alex Witters, of the town's strict rules in Troy High School's production of "Footloose," premiering Friday, March 16. A chorus of characters reside in a town where dancing is banned in Troy High School's production of "Footloose," premiering Friday, March 16.

