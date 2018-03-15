Needler’s Fresh Market to reduce store, workforce

By Melody Vallieu

mvallieu@troydailynews.com

TROY — Needler’s Fresh Market, which held its grand opening ceremonies in December 2017, has announced it will reduce the size of the business and its offerings in the coming months.

Julie Anderson, vice president of marketing and partner in Generative Growth II, which owns the Troy location, formerly a Marsh Supermarket, confirmed Thursday the store will reduce its offerings and workforce.

Anderson cited the closing of North Market Street for road work on March 5 as one of the factors in their decision. Anderson said the closing of the road has already negatively affected their sales. The road is expected to reopen in August of this year.

Anderson said the state liquor store, located inside the grocery store, will remain open.

“We are looking at how to restructure the store,” Anderson said. “We will reduce the size of the store and the variety of items offered at the store.”

Anderson said she does not know at this time how many of the store’s current employees will lose their jobs.

“It will be impacting some of the associates, unfortunately,” Anderson said. “We don’t have a count yet. We have just made a decision and are working to see what that is going to look like. We have employees that there will be a change, but no final figures.”

However, Anderson said they still plan to remain a part of the Troy community.

“We intend to still be a partner and a community participant, we just need to refocus,” she said.

Generative Growth purchased 15 of the former Marsh stores — including the Troy location — in June 2017 for $8 million. Other Ohio stores include the Middletown and Eaton locations.

Marsh, a one-time industry leader in grocery innovation, filed for protection under Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code in May 2017 after closing 19 stores. Generative Growth is located in Findlay and owns 25 supermarkets in Ohio, Indiana and Kentucky. All Generative Growth locations are managed by Fresh Encounter, Inc., another Findlay-based company. Fresh Encounter Inc. is a supermarket management company founded in 1995 by Michael S. Needler and the late Susan Cheek Needler and currently manages 59 retail locations.

In November 2017, MKSK is a Columbus-based firm specializing in landscape architecture, planning and urban design, was hired by the city of Troy to study the Sherwood are at a cost of $45,000.

“We started this process because there has been a lot of turnover, as you know, as you’ve seen in this shopping center from the glory days to the status that it is now,” said Tim Davis, city’s planning and zoning manager. “We got some ideas of what we want the shopping center to be, bring it back to life … be useful in the community, be a good partner in the area and hopefully be something you guys would be proud to have here opposed to what is currently here.”

The study area includes the B-2 and B-1 commercial office area to the north of the Sherwood Shopping Centre to Denby Place, across the street and to the south of the center in the area of Troy Street and office-commercial areas of Robinhood Lane. The study is to be completed this month.