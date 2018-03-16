Newton public forum addresses safety

PLEASANT HILL — The Newton Local Schools Board of Education held a public forum regarding school safety , following its regularly scheduled monthly meeting this past week.

“We’re all here with one objective, which is how to keep our kids safe,” said Superintendent Pat McBride. “This is a strange topic, and it’s a hard topic, because it’s counter to everything else that we do.

“Every school in America has a plan for an active shooter, and if you think about it, they’re planning for something that they hope never happens. Usually, we plan for events that we know will happen. Teachers plan every day for what they’ll do the week after or the month after. That on its own is a difficult thing.

“Whatever planning takes place, we need to remember that in keeping people safe, the school needs to still remain a school, and that common sense be part of anything we implement. The details in our letter to parents are not official — this is simply a proposal we wanted to make public.”

The letter, mailed by Newton Local Schools to parents in the district, indicated McBride’s proposal, stating that select staff members within the district would be equipped as a response team to access a biometric safe containing weapons to be used in the event of an active threat. Staff members on the response team would be trained by law enforcement, including psychological and fitness evaluations, medical and trauma treatment, and safe usage of equipment, with ongoing training thereafter.

McBride briefly touched on recent implementations of other security measures at Newton. These included a buzz-in system recommended by Miami County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Sheriff Ryan Karn, who serves as Newton’s full-time school resource officer, as well as the ALICE procedure, which would evacuate students from the building in the event of an active shooting.

An acronym standing for Alert Lockdown Inform Counter Evacuate, McBride described that his initial resistance to ALICE was changed after experiencing training firsthand.

“Our former SRO insisted that we implement ALICE, and I resisted for a long time,” McBride said. “He insisted that the procedure stood to minimalize casualties, while my way of thinking was to save everybody. He requested that I attended ALICE training with him, and I agreed. After that experience, it started to make more sense to me. If an armed intruder is not near kids, why shouldn’t they run? That signaled a change in my thought pattern.”

In recent months, McBride has surveyed the facilities of other school districts, such as the Hardin-Houston Local School district, and was impressed by the effectiveness of their implemented measures of safety.

“I’ve spoken to my colleagues throughout the area, and I’ve spoken to different law enforcement officials and can tell you that Miami County is in great shape,” McBride said. “All of us come here tonight with different life experiences. I’m prior military, and I come here tonight with great appreciation for training.”

In attendance at both the board meeting and public forum were Deputy Karn and Chief Deputy Sheriff Steve Lord of the Miami County Sheriff’s Office.

“As a sheriff’s office, we are not here to encourage or discourage the community to make any decision,” confirmed Chief Deputy Lord. “If the school decides to go this way, our office will partner with the school and back whatever decision they make. We’ll provide training and do everything we can to make it successful. If they decide that’s not the way to go, we’ll be here to recommend other security solutions.”

As the public forum opened for discussion, many parents in the district were quick to voice their support, unanimously stating that despite the hard decision they backed the district in doing what was necessary to keep the schools secure.

Other voices, however, directly opposed the board’s proposal.

“We live in a crazy and violent time, but are more guns making us safer? We don’t think so,” said Pastor Nick Beam, speaking on behalf of the Church of the Brethren. “We feel that more guns will incite more violence. Why are we asking people who are nurturers and educators at heart to be trained to kill? I don’t think any amount of training can ensure a proper response in a crisis.”

Beam cited national statistics that indicate even trained law enforcement hit their intended target less than 20 percent of the time in training situations of an active shooter, and that school faculty would likely have even lower rates of accuracy.

“The Church of the Brethren implores that common sense be used here, and not ask our educators to carry additional responsibility that could have disastrous results. We believe there are better and more responsible ways to protect our students.”

“I was a weapons instructor for the United States Navy,” said Pleasant Hill resident Kelly Hartman, who also serves as a volunteer fireman. “I’ve heard comments made about concerns over putting a gun in a teacher’s hand, but I can tell you from experience that volunteers can be trained to do a job and do it right. Everyone in this community lives under a blanket of safety provided by volunteers.”

When asked if the staff had voiced concerns over the issue, Newton principal Danielle Davis stated, “I will tell you when this was rolled out, it was very well thought-out and made very clear that no staff member will be forced to have access to the safe. It’s their choice to be part of the team if it does come to fruition. I have had select staff members contact me and volunteer to be part of the team, but none that have said they won’t.”

McBride emphasized that despite the measures being taken to enhance the district’s safety, the likelihood of such an event was still unlikely and that schools are still safe places.

“Some of these concepts are so foreign to us, it’s hard to think practically,” McBride said. “Rest assured, public schools are still safe. This school is safe. We don’t rest on what we currently do. We constantly look at ways to improve, and we’ll continue to do that.”

A decision on the issue will be announced at a later date.

The next regularly scheduled Newton board meeting will be held Wednesday, April 11.

For more information, visit www.newton.k12.oh.us.

Proposal suggests trained response team