It Happened Years Ago

25 Years Ago: March 18-24, 1993

• Miami County – A group of history and genealogy buffs centered in Miami County have organized a new organization with the purpose of putting as many historical records as possible on a centralized computer. The Computerized Heritage Association (CHA) is a Miami Valley-wide group, but has its core members here in Miami County. Kermit Vandivier is the president of the new association, and he said the CHA wants to store as many region histories, birth, marriage, death, land and cemetery records as possible for easy access. (Columnist’s Note: The CHA had many members who were involved in collecting the information for data entry. The late Joe Bosserman of Covington was a main facilitator in placing much of the information into a database. Later, and after the internet became widely used, Joe transferred the rights of the database to The Troy Historical Society for use on their website: http://www.thetroyhistoricalsociety.org/miamico.htm , where it can be accessed today.)

• Miami County – Winford Higgs is a familiar face around the Miami County Jail, but not because he is a troublemaker. Quite to the contrary, Mr. Higgs is passionate about ministering to the inmates. Following sometime of being led of God to begin a jail ministry, Higgs began “Fully Pardoned Jail Ministry, which was incorporated in 1988, in order to bring the Good News of Jesus Christ to the inmates. A central message was that even if you are released from jail, a person is still imprisoned in their sin until they are fully pardoned by Jesus Christ. The ministry does not stop at preaching. Mr. Higgs offers friendship, a listening ear and, through the ministry, the inmates can also receive a Bible and take part in correspondence courses. The ministry wants to bring hope to those who may have little hope. While Win Higgs ministers to the male inmates, Louise Burgess spends many hours visiting the female inmates of the Miami County Jail. The last four years of her life have been very involved in the Fully Pardoned Jail Ministry and she plans to continue as long as she is able.

50 Years Ago: March 18-24, 1968

• Tipp City – A lot of construction is about to commence in Tipp City. The council voted to approve Hathaway Village last night (Monday, March 18th). Hathaway is the first Planned Unit Development (PUD) for Tipp City. The new development begins at the end of Broadway and be situated behind Rosalyn Plat. The first section of the new construction will include 55 single unit homes. A ground breaking ceremony will take place on Friday at 11 am.

• Miami County – Approximately 2,000 people took advantage of the open house at the new county incinerator and examined the new facility, as well as learning much about its uses. The furnace has a capacity of incinerating 150 tons of refuse per day, but it also has space for a second furnace, if needed, which would double that capacity. Five individuals will operate the facility during the day, but only three are required for other times. Dr. Kurt Becker first mentioned the idea of the incinerator to deal with the county’s issue back in 1961.

75 Years Ago: March 18-24, 1943

• Tipp City – A Tipp City – Centerville basketball rivalry potentially looms at the regional tournament game on Saturday. Centerville’s coach is George Howe, who for many years was a popular and successful coach at Tipp City, and later became principal at the Tipp City High School when Carleton Kazmaier was hired. Kazmaier is now the successful football and basketball coach for Tipp. Will Tipp City be able to show that they are better than the team their former mentor now coaches, or will the former coach be able to overcome his successor? (Columnist’s Note: Tipp City was able to easily defeat the Centerville squad and advance to state semifinals, 54-25.)

• Troy – As a result of the war and rationing, some of the local stores are beginning to deal with shortages. Customers looking for specific cuts of meats may be out of luck and will just have to take what is available or nothing at all. Even with a local slaughterhouse such as Braun Brothers, processors have a quota of how much meat they can produce. The amount of meat a purchasing company is allowed to kill and process was recently cut by 30%, which does not even begin to meet the demand. Some of the local markets were open on Sunday evening and quickly ran out of other items such as oleomargarine, vegetable shortening and butter when it was announced these items would be frozen.

http://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/03/YearsAgo_2col.pdf Photo provided by the Troy-Miami County Public Library’s Local History Library Braun Brothers employees in 1937. http://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/03/web1_Braun-Brothers-1937-001.jpg Photo provided by the Troy-Miami County Public Library’s Local History Library Braun Brothers employees in 1937.

By Patrick D. Kennedy Archivist

Patrick D. Kennedy is archivist at the Troy-Miami County Public Library’s Local History Library, 100 W. Main St., Troy. He may be contacted by calling (937) 335-4082 or sending an email to pkennedy@tmcpl.org

