Tipp City Fire Department honors members

Melody Vallieu | AIM Media

The Tipp City Fire Department recognized several of its own on Saturday, March 10. The event include a surprise presentation for the retirement of Assistant Chief Bob Steggemann following 45 years of service. Chief Steve Kessler also was honored for his 50 years of service to the department.

Others honored include firefighter Steve Stocker for 45 years of service; Captain Ron Haley for 37 years of service; and firefighter John Borchers for 28 years of service.

Honored, from left, are Assistant Chief Bob Steggemann, firefighter John Borchers, Chief Steve Kessler, Assistant Chief Ron Haley and firefighter Steve Stocker.

Melody Vallieu | AIM Media The Tipp City Fire Department recognized several of its own on Saturday, March 10. The event include a surprise presentation for the retirement of Assistant Chief Bob Steggemann following 45 years of service. Chief Steve Kessler also was honored for his 50 years of service to the department. Others honored include firefighter Steve Stocker for 45 years of service; Captain Ron Haley for 37 years of service; and firefighter John Borchers for 28 years of service. Honored, from left, are Assistant Chief Bob Steggemann, firefighter John Borchers, Chief Steve Kessler, Assistant Chief Ron Haley and firefighter Steve Stocker. http://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/03/web1_Tippfire-3.jpg Melody Vallieu | AIM Media The Tipp City Fire Department recognized several of its own on Saturday, March 10. The event include a surprise presentation for the retirement of Assistant Chief Bob Steggemann following 45 years of service. Chief Steve Kessler also was honored for his 50 years of service to the department. Others honored include firefighter Steve Stocker for 45 years of service; Captain Ron Haley for 37 years of service; and firefighter John Borchers for 28 years of service. Honored, from left, are Assistant Chief Bob Steggemann, firefighter John Borchers, Chief Steve Kessler, Assistant Chief Ron Haley and firefighter Steve Stocker.