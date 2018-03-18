Local musician hopes to create ‘Beautiful Moments’

TIPP CITY — For as long as he can remember, music has been an important part of Cory Breth’s life.

“I’ve been singing since I can remember, since I was 5,” he said. “I always wanted to perform for people and make up songs.”

Now the Chillicothe native and Tipp City transplant is taking his new music on the road for his first multi-state tour.

“It’s a bit of a homemade thing,” said Breth, who planned much of the tour on his own while also teaching Spanish at Tippecanoe High School. “Basically, my days have looked like doing school and then at 4 p.m. I just flip the switch and work on things until late night. It’s a lot.”

He admitted to being “really excited, but a little overwhelmed.”

The “Beautiful Moments” tour includes performances in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana and Michigan. Area shows include Vandalia at Warehouse 4 on April 5, Bruno’s in Sidney on April 7, and an appearance in Tipp City at The Ark on April 12.

Breth did a local coffee shop tour called “Coffee with Cory” last year and is a familiar face at local venues and events like the Troy Strawberry Festival and the Tipp City Mum Festival, but this is tour is different, he said. The four-state tour will also be the first time he’s performed some of his new original and very personal music for an audience.

“It’s a really personal tour,” he said. “These are all the first times I’m playing these songs. I played at the Leaf and Vine the other night and played three hours of covers,” he said. Playing Johnny Cash and having a good time is one thing, he said, but it’s different sharing original songs about his own experiences.

He said the tour will also allow him to connect with friends and family that he doesn’t get to see very often, as several of them have opened their homes to him along the route.

“I have people in my life that have never heard or seen me play music. And so I focused on those towns,” he said. “My wife’s family is from Michigan, so I’m going to those towns and playing for them. I have friends in Indiana that have never heard me play.”

He’ll also be able to meet up with friends in Toledo and Bowling Green, and family in Chillicothe. Several former students have also asked him to perform, so the tour will swing through some college towns as well, he said.

The high school Spanish teacher added that he tries to keep the work and music parts of his life separate, but students have asked about his music or shown up at his performances before.

“I don’t let one bleed into the other, unless the kids ask me,” he said.

He started writing songs with friends in college at Bowling Green State University and in the last two years, he’s gotten the confidence to start writing music on his own. Breth has been releasing new music in the past few months, a collection of songs themed around the seasons.

“I like themes,” he said. “The spring songs coming out all have a similar theme and they’re all in the same key and they all kind of flow together.”

Breth said that many of his recent songs are about forgiveness and redemption, joy and hope, and working through pain.

“My songs have recently become almost like little journal entries,” he said, adding that he likes to use his songs to tell stories and to capture snapshots of his life.

Breth said it’s tough to neatly categorize his music, but he added that it’s been described as anything from Americana to “folk ‘n’ roll.”

When not working on his music or teaching, Breth can be found going to concerts with his wife, Mary, playing soccer and disc golf and working as a worship leader at a church in Piqua. Fittingly for a musician who plays at a lot of coffee shops, Breth is a self-described “coffee enthusiast.”

Community is important to Breth, who credited his own community of friends and family with supporting his musical career. Especially his wife, who sometimes sings with him and has been supportive of the tour, as well as friends and family who have created artwork for his albums.

“This whole thing has been a community effort,” he said. “It’s very collaborative.”

For more information about Breth or the “Beautiful Moments” tour, visit his social media pages on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube. His music can also be found on Spotify.

