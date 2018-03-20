Board narrows superintendent search

TROY — The Troy City Schools Board of Education interviewed eight semifinalists on Monday and Tuesday for the position of superintendent.

It was announced earlier this year that Superintendent Eric Herman, who was named superintendent of Troy City Schools in March 2011, would formally retire on Tuesday, July 31.

Following the announcement, the board hired K12 School Consultants, a business management consultant based in Franklin County, to conduct a search for a new superintendent. The deadline for applications was March 9.

The board met with representatives from K12 Consultants during an executive session on Monday, March 12, to review the 16 applications submitted, with the purpose of narrowing the list to eight semifinalists.

According to Board President Doug Trostle, the interview process with the eight candidates has been formal but cordial.

“We’re trying to get to know each of them,” Trostle said. “We’re asking each of them what their strengths are, and what their perspective is on how they would manage the district.

“We’re treating it as a process of getting to know one another, and from there, we’ll meet with a group of community leaders to gather their perspective on each potential candidate. We’ll hopefully narrow the field to about three candidates for a final interview.”

The eight candidates for the position include:

• Shawn Blazer, assistant superintendent, Northeastern Local Schools, Springfield, Ohio

• David Dilbone, principal, Troy Junior High School

• Scott Hunt, superintendent, Cardinal Local Schools, Middlefield, Ohio

• Jeremy Miller, assistant superintendent, Troy City Schools

• Michael Moore, director of curriculum, Troy City Schools

• Scott Nelson, former superintendent, Sylvania City Schools, Sylvania, Ohio

• Jeff Patrick, superintendent, Franklin-Monroe Schools, Darke County, Ohio

• Chris Piper, superintendent, Triad Local Schools, North Lewisburg, Ohio

Final interviews are expected to be conducted with the top three candidates on April 9-13, with Troy’s new superintendent being introduced shortly after.

For more information, visit www.troy.k12.oh.us.

Eight semifinalists interviewed