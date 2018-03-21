Adventures at ‘Brick Blowout’

Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News Chris Rainwaters of Dayton surveys the LEGO cityscape with daughter Adeline, 4, during “Brick Blowout” on Saturday, March 17 at WACO Air Museum in Troy.
Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News Patrick Tanner, 12, of Springdale gets creative at the LEGO building zone during “Brick Blowout” on Saturday, March 17 at WACO Air Museum in Troy.
Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News Dylan Jones, 7, and Erin Winner, 7, of Greenville vote for their favorite LEGO submissions during “Brick Blowout” on Saturday, March 17 at WACO Air Museum in Troy.
Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News Coltin Wale, 2, of Troy receives an admissions bracelet from volunteer Dylan Warren during “Brick Blowout” on Saturday, March 17 at WACO Air Museum in Troy.
Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News Annabelle Faber, 2, of Piqua admires the racing LEGO locomotives during “Brick Blowout” on Saturday, March 17 at WACO Air Museum in Troy.
Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News Alex Grilliot, 5, of Covington casts his vote for a LEGO submission during “Brick Blowout” on Saturday, March 17 at WACO Air Museum in Troy.
Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News Oliver Faber, 5, of Piqua finds an item in the LEGO scavenger hunt during “Brick Blowout” on Saturday, March 17 at WACO Air Museum in Troy.
Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News OKI LUG representative Jessica Mollman explains the train exhibit to Ethan Shellhaas, 11, of Huber Heights during “Brick Blowout” on Saturday, March 17 at WACO Air Museum in Troy.
Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News Levi Casad, 8, of Medway brainstorms at the LEGO building zone during “Brick Blowout” on Saturday, March 17 at WACO Air Museum in Troy.
Cody Willoughby Jennifer Fuller of Troy and grandson Emmet Fuller-Link, 10, of Beavercreek construct in the LEGO building zone during “Brick Blowout” on Saturday, March 17 at WACO Air Museum in Troy.
Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News Sarah and Nathan Abel of Beavercreek check out the LEGO cityscape with daughters Morgan, 9, and Audrey, 6, during “Brick Blowout” on Saturday, March 17 at WACO Air Museum in Troy.
Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News Max Swigert, 9, of Vandalia receives a sticker from Captain Jeff Kunkleman of Troy Police Department during “Brick Blowout” on Saturday, March 17 at WACO Air Museum in Troy.
TROY — LEGOs were all the rage at WACO Air Museum and Aviation Learning Center on Saturday, March 17, as the center hosted “Brick Blowout,” which was open to the public at regular museum admission.
Builders of all ages were invited to enter the center’s LEGO-building contest, this year’s theme being “First Responders: Our Real Heroes.” All entries were on display for public voting during the event.
Along with the contest, “Brick Blowout” featured a LEGO building zone, a LEGO market featuring various vendors, a LEGO scavenger hunt, and a screening of “The LEGO Batman Movie.”
On site were representatives from the Ohio Kentucky Indiana LEGO Users Group, or OKI LUG, who featured large table displays that housed dozens of scale modular buildings and vehicles.
Greeting guests at the entrance were a range of first responders, including representatives from the Troy Police Department, Troy Fire Department, and Sinclair UAS Drone Department.
The event attracted over 1,000 guests from all over the Miami Valley. All profits went toward WACO’S new learning center, which will tentatively be completed in September 2018.
“Brick Blowout” is expected to be reprised at WACO in 2019.
For more information, visit www.wacoairmuseum.org.
