Adventures at ‘Brick Blowout’

TROY — LEGOs were all the rage at WACO Air Museum and Aviation Learning Center on Saturday, March 17, as the center hosted “Brick Blowout,” which was open to the public at regular museum admission.

Builders of all ages were invited to enter the center’s LEGO-building contest, this year’s theme being “First Responders: Our Real Heroes.” All entries were on display for public voting during the event.

Along with the contest, “Brick Blowout” featured a LEGO building zone, a LEGO market featuring various vendors, a LEGO scavenger hunt, and a screening of “The LEGO Batman Movie.”

On site were representatives from the Ohio Kentucky Indiana LEGO Users Group, or OKI LUG, who featured large table displays that housed dozens of scale modular buildings and vehicles.

Greeting guests at the entrance were a range of first responders, including representatives from the Troy Police Department, Troy Fire Department, and Sinclair UAS Drone Department.

The event attracted over 1,000 guests from all over the Miami Valley. All profits went toward WACO’S new learning center, which will tentatively be completed in September 2018.

“Brick Blowout” is expected to be reprised at WACO in 2019.

For more information, visit www.wacoairmuseum.org.