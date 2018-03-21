Goodwill Easter Seals debuts facility

TROY — Goodwill Easter Seals Miami Valley, in partnership with Riverside Developmental Disabilities of Miami County, has debuted its brand-new facility.

The Adult Day Support facility, located in the Stouder Center, at 1100 Wayne St., Suite 1500, for persons with developmental disabilities was dedicated with a commemorative open house and ribbon cutting on Wednesday, with members of the Troy Area Chamber of Commerce overseeing the ceremony.

“We were in a smaller location up until about six months ago,” said Teri Shirk, vice president of progam services at Goodwill Easter Seals. “We moved here, and as of today, we’ve finished all our renovations of the building. We bought all new flooring and furniture, and it’s really helped to elevate this property and make us a flagship service provider for the community.

“Part of today’s open house is to introduce our services to families with adult children who may have disabilities. We think that we’ve created a very lovely, welcoming environment for folks.”

The new facility, located on Wayne Street in Troy, is currently serving 13 people a day, and has the capacity for 25. According to Shirk, the center’s primary objective is to provide a resource of personal growth to people with disabilities through hands-on activities.

“People with developmental disabilities have a need and a right to be out in the community,” Shirk said. “What we do here is allow people with disabilities over the age of 18 to come here and participate in a full recreational leisure program. We offer arts and crafts. They can play basketball, or ride the exercise bike. Sometimes we’re out in the community. The ladies went and got their nails done the other day.

“What we’re trying to do at Goodwill Easter Seals is provide those people opportunities to do things that are entertaining and also teach them about being part of the community.”

There’s a need in the community for adults with developmental disabilities,” said Cindy Carusone, public relations manager for Goodwill Easter Seals Miami Valley. “The new facility allows them to have a place to go and socialize, instead of being in the house by themselves.”

Goodwill Easter Seals Miami Valley supports more than 40 programs and services that assist people with disabilities and other disadvantages to achieve independence. The organization served over 16,000 people across 23 counties in 2017.

For more information, visit www.gesmv.org.

Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News Left to right, Superintendent Brian Green, Dwayne Hall and Melissa Nichols of Riverside Developmental Disabilities , alongside Megan Florence and Jamie Jewett of Goodwill Easter Seals Miami Valley, tour the rec room of Goodwill Easter Seals’ new Adult Day Support facility on Wednesday in Troy. http://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/03/web1_Goodwill1-2.jpg Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News Left to right, Superintendent Brian Green, Dwayne Hall and Melissa Nichols of Riverside Developmental Disabilities , alongside Megan Florence and Jamie Jewett of Goodwill Easter Seals Miami Valley, tour the rec room of Goodwill Easter Seals’ new Adult Day Support facility on Wednesday in Troy. Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News Goodwill Easter Seals Miami Valley President and CEO Lance Detrick, alongside the staff of Goodwill Easter Seals, Riverside, and members of Troy Chamber of Commerce, cuts the commemorative on the new Adult Day Support facility on Wednesday in Troy. http://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/03/web1_Goodwill2-2.jpg Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News Goodwill Easter Seals Miami Valley President and CEO Lance Detrick, alongside the staff of Goodwill Easter Seals, Riverside, and members of Troy Chamber of Commerce, cuts the commemorative on the new Adult Day Support facility on Wednesday in Troy.

Offers activities, recreation for disabled adults