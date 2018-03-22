Superintendent search narrows to two

TROY — Two finalists have been selected by the Troy City Schools Board of Education for the position of superintendent.

The candidates are Jeremy Miller, current district assistant superintendent, and Christopher Piper, superintendent of the Triad Local Schools on North Lewisburg, Ohio. The two finalists were chosen from a field of eight semifinalists and 16 applicants.

The position opening came after current Superintendent Eric Herman announced earlier this year he would formally retire at the end of July, allowing for a new candidate to take the position shortly before the commencement of the 2018-19 school year.

Board President Doug Trostle said the two finalists were chosen as a collaborative effort between the board and affluent members of the Troy City Schools district.

“It was always going to be a difficult decision, because we had quality candidates from top to bottom,” Trostle said. “You’re looking for each of their skill sets, experience, and ability to communicate and engage with the other members of the board.

“We spent time with each candidate and got feedback from community leaders who met with them previously. We have a good group of people, and have made synergy a priority throughout the whole process.”

A public meeting with both finalists has been scheduled on April 10 for Miller and April 11 for Piper at 4:15 p.m. in the Troy Junior High School Library, where residents will have the opportunity to get to know each candidate through questions and comments. The board of education will convene both evenings at 6:30 p.m. in executive sessions to interview each respective candidate.

Troy’s new superintendent will be introduced shortly after final board interviews take place.

For more information, visit www.troy.k12.oh.us.

Finalists to meet with public in April