Davidson speaks at business workshop

TROY — Warren Davidson, representative for Ohio’s 8th district, spoke at a small business workshop hosted by the Troy Chamber of Commerce on Friday at the Concord Room in Troy.

A question-and-answer session was conducted with small business owners and managers in attendance.

Davidson was questioned about the recent tariffs implemented by President Trump, which put a 25 percent tariff on steel and 10 percent on aluminum.

“I did not think the tariff was a good idea, and I tried to communicate that as much as I could,” Davidson said. “It was originally a tariff on Canada and Mexico, but the President has added several countries to that list in the weeks since. Everything the President is doing is within his authority to do.”

Davidson expressed his concerns for the tariff, and how they might encourage outsourcing for major industries.

“There’s some language in the letter the President released that allows for exemptions,” Davidson explained. “What it doesn’t do is put tariffs on the component — the finished good. For example, a bracket that would go on a car is exempt. Sometimes 85% of the cost of that part is metal. When you make the metal in the United States, it costs 25 percent more. Well, now that the bracket costs more, I could just buy from Mexico. In a lot of cases, you’re already not the lowest costing provider, but you’re closeby and convenient, and everything balanced out. How these new tariffs will effect those things is yet to be determined.”

Davidson also responded to an inquiry about the recent tax bill, and was candid about frustrations with the short amount of time given for review compared to the bill’s length.

“The bill was 2,232 pages, and it really was published at 8 p.m., and we really did vote on it the next morning,” Davidson said. “It’s a little controversial to say I disagree with the plan strongly enough to vote ‘no’ on it, and 25 of us did. There’s just no way to read a bill that size. At a page a minute, which is fast, it would take 36 straight hours to read it. I personally made it through several hundred pages, and in that situation, you get selective. I was considered about what we were going to do on opioids, on gun control, and on some tax fixes in there. There were some good things in it.”

Davidson expressed an interest in provisions to affordable housing as an upcoming measure of action.

“Affordable housing has gone up by 200 percent since 1995,” Davidson said. “That gives me pause, because housing prices and population haven’t gone up by 200 percent. It peaked in 2009-10 when there were a lot of people having a hard time, but it really hasn’t gone down. We spend about the same money on affordable housing at four percent unemployment as we did at ten percent, which is irrational. There are things like that I’m trying to understand better, so we can make a difference.”

Davidson went on to address what he and his staff were doing to be proactive on school security within the district.

“We had a bill passed called the STOP School Violence Act,” Davidson said. “This is an approach that gives money to school districts in the form of grants, and it gives schools the flexibility to respond however they want.”

Davidson referenced districts in the area, such as Bethel, West Milton, or Sidney, who have taken on measures of security such as trained responses teams and biometric vaults at each community’s own volition.

“I don’t think there should be a national curriculum on this,” Davidson said. “I don’t think there should be a national curriculum on a lunch menu, a bathroom policy, or even on a security policy. I’m not even sure there should be policies at the state level. Each district is very different, and this grant approach does allow for specific tailoring to individual schools.”

Davidson confessed that there have been disappointments since he took office, but that the overall outlook in Washington is positive.

“The reality is if I was very happy with how Congress was going, I would not have run,” Davidson admitted. “It is frustrating sometimes, but what’s hard to get out there are the good things that are happening. While I’m disappointed that Congress hasn’t done everything it can this year, there are still many positive developments taking place.”

For more information, visit www.davidson.house.gov.

Rep. Warren Davidson addresses small business owners at the Concord Room on Friday in Troy. http://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/03/web1_Davidson1.jpg Rep. Warren Davidson addresses small business owners at the Concord Room on Friday in Troy.

Addresses tax bill, tariffs, school safety