Easter hits the shelves

Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News

Carmella Knox, 9 months, of Piqua finds an Easter egg during the Library Egg Hunt at Troy-Miami County Public Library on Saturday, March 24. The event, celebrating its sixth year, was open to pre-registered children of all ages. Each child was invited to decorate an Easter bag and search for eggs hidden throughout the library. For more information, visit www.tmcpl.org.

Madisyn Clint, 2, and Kamryn Clint, 9, of Troy search for Easter eggs during the Library Egg Hunt at Troy-Miami County Public Library on Saturday, March 24. The event, celebrating its sixth year, was open to pre-registered children of all ages. Each child was invited to decorate an Easter bag and search for eggs hidden throughout the library. For more information, visit www.tmcpl.org.