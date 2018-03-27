Hayner hosts ‘tutti solisti’

TROY — Troy-Hayner Cultural Center hosted a special musical event, “Tutti Solisti,” as part of its Drawing Room Chamber Series, on Tuesday evening.

“Tutti solisti” is an Italian phrase, meaning “a collection of soloists.” Though the concert featured the performers as a group, each performer was a soloist in their own right, and took the lead at various points throughout the performance.

The performance featured Miriam Kramer on violin, Deborah Netanel on cello, and Steven Aldredge on piano.

“We have a theme, which is ‘Romances, Dances, Songs and Serenades’,” explained Kramer. “We’ve made sure to highlight all of those things. They’re all from different parts of the world, so it’s an international tour of that theme.”

“The music goes all the way back to the Baroque, and comes all the way up to the end of the 20th century,” said Netanel. “We’ve put together a good mix.”

“Parts of it we’ve played at different times, but this program is a new collection,” said Aldredge, on the evening’s selections. “This is our first time putting them all together in one program.”

The group agreed the experience provided by a smaller venue like Hayner differs greatly from larger venues, but in ways that prove very rewarding.

“It’s lovely to have the audience really close,” said Kramer, who currently resides in London. “You can really communicate with them. In a really huge hall, you can look out into the hall, and you can’t actually see anyone’s face. America audiences tend to be very vociferous in their response, while the English public tends to be a little shyer.”

“We were rehearsing, and someone came in and sat down,” said Netanel. “When we were finishing, he said, ‘I’ve heard you guys before.’ So there’s people that come back, and it’s very nice, because we start to know them and they know us.”

The Drawing Room Chamber Series, which has been ongoing since 1998, is presented on the last Tuesday of months through the school year. It is free to the public, which is made possible by donations from sponsors and residents within the community.

For more information, visit www.troyhayner.org.

Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News Left to right, violinist Miriam Kramer, cellist Deborah Netanel, and pianist Steven Aldredge perform a Romanian folk dance during “Tutti Solisti,” part of the Drawing Room Chamber Series, at Troy-Hayner Cultural Center on Tuesday. http://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/03/web1_Tutti1-1.jpg Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News Left to right, violinist Miriam Kramer, cellist Deborah Netanel, and pianist Steven Aldredge perform a Romanian folk dance during “Tutti Solisti,” part of the Drawing Room Chamber Series, at Troy-Hayner Cultural Center on Tuesday.