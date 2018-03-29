Health Partners to celebrate 20 years

MIAMI COUNTY — Health Partners Free Clinic has reached its 20-year anniversary in 2018, and is celebrating with their annual fundraiser, set for Saturday, May 12, at the Crystal Room in Troy.

“We’re calling it, ‘The Artful Bite,’” said executive director Justin Coby, of this year’s fundraiser. “This year, we’re focused on celebrating 20 years of service to the community. We’re kind of changing course on our annual fundraiser, which typically includes a dinner and a presentation. There’s still going to be food, but there’ll be a beer and wine-tasting that will coincide with dinner, which is all made by local caterers. “

The Airwave Band, of Cincinnati, will be performing live music at the event.

Not only will there be a silent auction, but this year’s prizes will be very unique, Coby said.

“We’re going to focus on experience as a theme in our fundraiser this year, so we’ll be auctioning off experiences,” Coby said. “Some of those tie in to local art. For example, people will be able to bid on time with local artists to engage in teaching and observation sessions with them, as well as other experiences like that.”

Established in 1998, Health Partners operates with a staff of trained volunteers to provide free healthcare to uninsured and underinsured residents throughout Miami County.

In its last fiscal year, Health Partners free clinic was able to provide over 3,400 clinical visits to over 900 individual patients, including over 2,200 diagnostic/lab tests and over 8,000 free prescriptions, at no cost. Coby, who has served as executive director since 2012, insists that the clinic’s services would not be possible without the community it serves.

“It’s a testament to the county,” Coby said. “We don’t charge or bill for services. We don’t bill insurance. We don’t receive federal funding. It’s all made possible through local donations, grants, and foundations. The community makes the clinic happen. This isn’t just a celebration of the services that we provide, but a celebration of the charitable heart of Miami County residents.”

“The Artful Bite” is sponsored by various Miami County businesses and organizations.

For tickets and information, visit www.artfulbite.gesture.com.

For more information on Health Partners, visit www.healthpartnersclinic.org.

Annual fundraiser to highlight experiences