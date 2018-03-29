Alarm malfunction alerts TFD

TROY — The Troy Fire Department responded to a 10:30 a.m. fire alarm at a business park, located at 951-974 S. Dorset Road on Thursday in Troy.

The building, which houses subsidiaries of Dayton Daily News and Remedi SeniorCare, was evacuated immediately until officials completed an investigation of the building.

“We believe it was a malfunction in the fire alarm system,” confirmed Lt. Aaron Simmons. “There was no fire, no smoke, and no issues.”

The cause of the alarm malfunction is currently unknown.

“They’re doing some construction here, and doing some additions to change some of their business,” Simmons said, indicating this as possible cause for the alarm. “Otherwise, it was just a simple malfunction.”

http://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/03/web1_LittleFire-1.jpg

Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily NewsFire and police officials stand by during the investigation of a malfunctioning alarm on Thursday in Troy.