Bomb squad responds to Laura

LAURA — A Laura couple got more than they bargained on Thursday for following a Storage Wars-type purchase of a storage unit in Tipp City.

After emptying the contents of the storage unit, the contents were brought to a building at 9 E. Pike St. in Laura.

As the new owners were sorting their new treasures, they found an unexpected item, a World War II-era “pineapple” hand grenade.

A call to Miami County 911 just after 6:15 p.m. brought Miami County Sheriff’s Office deputies and the Laura Fire Department to the building where the device was inspected by first responders.

Lt. Mike Whaley of the Miami County Sheriff’s said they believe the device to be a “training grenade,” but due to its age and risk involved the Dayton Bomb Squad, who was called to respond to the scene.

“It looks like it is going to be an old training grenade, but those still have fuses in and and who knows if someone made any modifications, so we don’t want to take any chances,” Whaley said.

The Dayton Bomb Squad arrived on the scene around 7:45 p.m. and were preparing to X-ray the device to help determine how they would choose to dispose of it.

As of press time, the bomb squad was still on the scene.

Mike Ullery | AIM Media Midwest Photo Miami County Sheriff’s Deputies and Laura firefighters wait on the Dayton Bomb Squad outside a building at 9 East Pike Street in Laura on Thursday evening after a reported hand grenade was found in a box of recently purchased items. http://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/03/web1_032918mju_laura_grenade2201832921169876.jpg Mike Ullery | AIM Media Midwest Photo Miami County Sheriff’s Deputies and Laura firefighters wait on the Dayton Bomb Squad outside a building at 9 East Pike Street in Laura on Thursday evening after a reported hand grenade was found in a box of recently purchased items. Mike Ullery | AIM Media Midwest Photo Members of the Dayton Bomb Squad suit up as they prepare to check out an old hand grenade that was found in a box of items purchased earlier in the day. http://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/03/web1_032918mju_laura_grenade12018329211640592.jpg Mike Ullery | AIM Media Midwest Photo Members of the Dayton Bomb Squad suit up as they prepare to check out an old hand grenade that was found in a box of items purchased earlier in the day.