Happy Easter

Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News

Brayden Humerick, 9, and Ryleigh Flint, 10, of Miami Township take stock of their bounty following the Annual Easter Egg Hunt at Lincoln Community Center on Saturday in Troy. Hundreds of children participated in the free event, hunting for thousands of eggs on the Lincoln Community Center property. For more information, visit www.lcctroy.com.

Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News

Kohen Carnes, 4, of Troy makes a grab for eggs during the Easter Eggstravaganza at the Miami County Fairgrounds on Saturday. Sponsored by Life Ministry of Troy. the free event also featured pony rides, a “bunny hop” bounce house, and Easter-themed games and activities for kids of all ages.