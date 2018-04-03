Rain, rain, go away

Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News
Dennis Temple of Troy strolls through the public square during rainy weather on Tuesday in Troy. Overnight swings in temperatures brought flurries, tornado watches, and flash flooding to the Miami Valley, which saw rainfall that broke records previously unsurpassed since 1913 and 1957.
