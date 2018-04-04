Rain causes flooding

MIAMI COUNTY — After heavy rainfall throughout the day Tuesday, the county is still recovering from flooding and high water impacting rural roads as well as areas near the Great Miami River.

The Miami County Highway Department closed several roads due to high water from storms on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, that list of closed roads included Panther Creek Road, Covington-Bradford Road, Rudy Road, Elizabeth Bethel Road, Tipp Canal Road, Tipp Elizabeth Road, Fenner Road, Horseshoe Bend Road, and Sullivan Road. Parts of State Routes 571 and 202 were also closed due to flooding. Officials were also rerouting drivers onto Eldean Road off of County Road 25-A.

Residents in Covington were asked to limit water usage Wednesday. Village officials reported an interruption in the public utility electric power to the Covington well field. Flooding in the area prevented crews from restoring power.

Approximately 479 residents were without power in that area on Wednesday morning, according to DP&L’s outage map. Their power was restored by early afternoon. The outage was reportedly caused by a tree taking down a power line into the Greenville Creek.

“All residents are back on city power,” Covington Village Administrator Mike Busse said. “The well field has not yet been restored.”

A crew from DP&L was continuing to work on restoring the well field by Wednesday afternoon. Boat teams with the Covington Fire and Rescue along with the Bradford Fire Department assisted with moving DP&L power lines that were down in the area.

The city of Troy reported no significant damage due to flooding. City workers did place a few high water signs in low lying areas, but that was the extent of it, according to City Engineer Jillian Rhoades.

The Piqua Fire Department rescued a driver trapped in a vehicle partially submerged in a flooded ditch off Hardin Road at Shawnee Trail, north of Piqua, after being swept off the highway by rushing water during heavy downpours on Tuesday afternoon. The driver of the vehicle, Tom Nemac of Piqua, was uninjured.

The Piqua Power System made it through the storms on Tuesday without any major hitches. The Piqua Power System responded to a call about a low wire at around 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday and another call about a blinking light at around 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday. The Piqua Power System has two workers that are on call at all times for after hours periods who can respond to those types of issues.

“We weathered the storm rather well,” Assistant Director Bob Bowman of the Piqua Power System said.

The Piqua Public Works Department, when asked if they had to close any roads or make any repairs due to the weather, said that they had no issues. The Piqua Police Department received a call about a tree down in Fountain Park, which the street department removed from the roadway.

High water closed roads around Tipp City, including Tipp Elizabeth Road and State Route 571 between First Street and State Route 202, City Engineer John Donnelly said.

Municipal Manager Matt Kline said West Milton was lucky to avoid much storm damage. He said that high water closed some roads in town briefly, but the village never shut any roads down completely.

Lightning struck a traffic light on Emerick Road Tuesday afternoon, causing it to show all three colors at once, Kline said. The light was repaired Tuesday evening.

“No one got hurt and there were no car accidents,” he said. “It was red, green and the yellow was blinking. That’s what happens when lighting strikes.”

Lighting from Tuesday’s storm struck a tower supporting the Miami County Dispatch Center, temporarily interrupting service. The centers 911 lines went down from about 6:30 p.m. Tuesday until 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, and calls were re-routed to the Dispatch Center’s administrative line, Director Jeff Busch said.

All calls were still handled by dispatchers, although they were unable to receive location information from their computer system, which Busch said was like going back in time.

“We had plans in place and they were followed. There was only a few moments of interruption while the supervisor called the 911 resolution center and they re-routed all the 911 calls,” he said. “It was a challenge, but it’s the kind of thing we try to be prepared for. We have redundancies built into all of our systems.”

According to the National Weather Service, a new daily rainfall record was set in the region. The Dayton International Airport recorded 2.88 inches of rainfall on April 3, breaking a previous record of 1.75 inches set in 1957.

Flood stage is a 14 feet, and at 5 a.m. on Wednesday, the river was at 14.6 feet.

Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News Waters cascade across Eldean Road near the entrance to Concord Covered Bridge Park on Wednesday, due to excessive flooding following Tuesday's heavy rainfall. Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News 'Road closed' signs are posted at Eldean Road off of 25-A on Wednesday, due to excessive flooding following Tuesday's heavy rainfall. Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News Treasure Island Park is submerged underwater following heavy rainfall on Wednesday in Troy. Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News Farrington Reserve, along with its parking lot and bike trail inlets, are submerged underwater on Wednesday, due to excessive flooding following Tuesday's heavy rainfall. Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News A truck braves high waters near the Eldean Covered Bridge on Wednesday in Concord Township.