Painting a ‘tree of life’

TROY — Lincoln Community Center registrants met to paint their very own “tree of life” on in a special painting session hosted by Troy-Hayner Cultural Center on Wednesday.

The free class, which meets monthly, is sponsored by the Troy Foundation with assistance from Hayner.

“We cover a different theme every month,” said art instructor Karen Purke. “No experience is needed. It’s a step-by-step class that anybody can follow.”

Purke explained that this month’s “tree of life” theme was chosen for its versatile possibilities of color and design, as well as its universal impact in culture.

“The tree of life is pretty easy to do, especially if you’re a new painter,” Purke said. “You can use any colors you want, and pick whatever you want to go in the tree. It also has a very iconic, historical significance. It’s very cross-cultural and it’s something that people all over the world understand.”

Purke shared that one of her favorite aspects of the class is the wide age range of participants it draws, as well its accessibility for all who come.

“I think we’re in our third year now,” Purke said. “I get kids and adults of all different ages. I feel like they really have a good time. It’s a great way to express themselves, even if they’ve never painted before. There’s no right or wrong way to do it; everybody does it the way they want to.”

Participants can register through Lincoln Community Center for future painting classes.

For more information, visit www.lcctroy.com or www.troyhayner.org.

Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News Addi Plessinger, 12, of Greenville, and Caleb Cade, 11, of Troy paint their own “tree of life” at Troy-Hayner Cultural Center on Wednesday. http://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/04/web1_Painting1.jpg Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News Addi Plessinger, 12, of Greenville, and Caleb Cade, 11, of Troy paint their own “tree of life” at Troy-Hayner Cultural Center on Wednesday.