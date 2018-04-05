Watercolor comes to Hayner

TROY —The whimsical art of watercolor has splashed its way into Troy-Hayner Cultural Center once again, as it hosts the 40th annual exhibition of “Watercolor Ohio,” which is now open to the public.

The exhibit is presented by the Ohio Watercolor Society, and features dozens of works from artists throughout the state, which were chosen in a juried session by international watercolor artist Mary White.

“Mary Whyte juried them in Columbus, and this collection has the best of the best,” said painter Robine Wright of Springfield, whose piece was selected for the exhibit. “It even features the award winners. The pieces have traveled all over the state of Ohio. This exhibit has been at the Columbus Museum of Art, and will continue traveling from here.”

Hayner is one of few venues to boast support for the exhibition, celebrating its 40th year, since its inception in 1978.

“We’ve hosted it most of the 40 years,” said exhibit curator Leona Sargent. “Some of these paintings are very photorealistic, which is a very difficult thing to do with the medium. There are some unique pieces that incorporate multimedia, and we encourage the public to come out and see them.”

The Ohio Watercolor Society was formed by a group of Ohio artists in July 1978. Its purpose is to advance the stature of watercolor as a major medium, to assist in the education of Ohio residents in the area of aqueous painting, and to foster a greater appreciation and interest of both the individual artist and the general public.

The watercolor collection will be on display through Sunday, April 29.

For more information, visit www.troyhayner.org or www.ohiowatercolorsociety.com.

Painter Diana Hoke of St. Paris describes her painting to Shirley Harbaugh of Troy, which was chosen as a selection in the 40th Annual "Watercolor Ohio" exhibition, now on display at Troy-Hayner Cultural Center.