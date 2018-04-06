It Happened Years Ago

25 Years Ago: April 8-14, 1993

• Union Township – Last August, the Miami County Commissioners voted to reject a proposed annexation of 639 acres in Union Township by the city of Union in Montgomery County, basing their rejection on several points, including, not the best use of the property; the request was unusually large for a community of Union’s size and emergency fire and ambulance support. Union Township has the latter services, while the city of Union contracts with Montgomery County to receive those services. Judge Robert Lindeman filed a decision in Common Pleas Court on April 8th, upholding the commissioner’s action in rejecting the annexation.

• Miami County – A new EPA list has noted 20 different sites around the county which are areas of concern, but range in status from “no rating” to “zero” to “low” to “medium” to “high.” The list included two new sites on the 1993 list compiled by the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency Division of Emergency and Remedial Response.

50 Years Ago: April 8-14, 1968

• Troy – In the aftermath of the assassination of the Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr., several cities around the country have witnessed large protests and violence. In Troy, things have been relatively calm. On Sunday afternoon, about 600 people gathered in the First United Methodist Church for a community service in memory of Rev. King. Five Troy ministers and two city officials participated in the service. Rev. Perkins of Zion Baptist Church and Rev. Coyle of First Presbyterian Church delivered the addresses to the gathering. The city was represented by John Larimer, President of Council and Councilman Charles Ross. Both men also participated in the service.

• Troy – A large march of unity by member of the Black community took place on Tuesday afternoon (April 9th). The march was not a protest, and for the most part it was a quiet procession, the marchers even whispering the words to the “Battle Hymn of the Republic” and “We Shall Overcome” as they walked along. The group of about 100 people of all ages journeyed from the Lincoln Community Center to Riverside Cemetery, and back, in memory and honor of Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr. Sidney Wheat stated that many people had gathered at the Lincoln Community Center to watch the funeral of Dr. King on television and had decided to express their feelings and love for Dr. King in this manner.

75 Years Ago: April 8-14, 1943

• Bethel Township – The members of the Bethel Township War Service Committee has been named as follows: Patterson Fisher, Ray Mann, Clyde Royer, J.E. Malone, John Warner, Mrs. Emerson Halderman and J.J. Kreglow. The committee will work through and with the county committee in the sale of war bonds, scrap drives and other types of war service work. A salvage drive is already being planned for the township with a pick-up date of April 29th.

• Troy – Mr. J.F. Stephens is in charge of locating lots and gardeners for Victory Gardens in this city. He recently told the Troy Daily News that if the plan is to be successful, then he is still in need of numerous lots and gardeners. The agreement between the lot owner and the gardener is to be worked out directly; therefore, the owner does not need to be worried that the property will become a heap of weeds or to left in poor condition following the harvest. Please contact Mr. Stephens and the committee if you are interested in loaning a lot for a garden, or if you are a person interested in being a responsible gardener.

100 Years Ago: April 8-14, 1918

• Troy – According to a letter from a company captain, some of Troy’s young men in the famous “Rainbow” division in France are now under fire. Some of Troy’s men in that unit are: Dynden Essex, Louis Chaney, William Denney Clifford Thompson and C.F. Goran. It is reported than Goran was slightly wounded, but is on the road to recovery.

• Troy – A beautiful “Parade Rest” monument of a soldier has been erected in the soldiers’ circle in Riverside Cemetery. The funds were fully raised by the Woman’s Relief Corps of Troy. It is placed in memory of the valiant boys who fought from 1861-1865, in the War Between the States. The contract for the work was won and completed by C.U. Briggs and Son. Mr. Briggs used Carrara marble from Italy for the soldier. The lower base portion of the monument is made of Barre granite. The total cost of the monument was about $650, and a date for the formal dedication will be announced soon.

Photo provided by the Troy-Miami County Public Library's Local History Library Participants honoring Dr. King march across the Adams Street Bridge on their way to Riverside Cemetery.

By Patrick D. Kennedy Archivist

Patrick D. Kennedy is archivist at the Troy-Miami County Public Library’s Local History Library, 100 W. Main St., Troy. He may be contacted by calling (937) 335-4082 or sending an email to pkennedy@tmcpl.org

