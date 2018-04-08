Making a joyful noise

TROY — Voices sang out in praise on Sunday afternoon, as the First United Methodist Church in Troy hosted the Kettering Children’s Choir, a program presented by Troy Mayors’ Concerts, Inc. and sponsored by the Troy Foundation and Kettering Health Network.

The event was free to the public.

The group includes over 175 participating singers, ages 8-18, from all over the Miami Valley.

“Dave Pinkerton reached out to us via email,” confirmed co-artistic director Mark Jauss. “We were asked if we’d like to come and be part of the concert series, and we were very excited about that.”

The program was segmented by performances from the four levels that make up the ensemble, including chorus, chorale, concert choir, and cappella, with vocal solos interspersed throughout.

“There will be multiple collections from today’s concert that will also be featured in a themed concert that we’re doing at the Schuster Center on May 30,” said co-artistic director Jennifer Jauss. “The program is put together with a Celtic theme. The audience will hear Irish hymns, jigs, ‘Danny Boy,’ and they’re all a culmination of the things the kids have learned this year.”

The upcoming Schuster Center concert, titled “Lilt of the Irish: Gaelic Sounds,” coincides with a planned group trip to Ireland, which members of the upper choirs (ages 13-18) will be participating in this summer.

The Kettering Children’s Choir has been in existence since 1986, and regularly performs with the Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra, Opera, and Ballet, Youth Orchestra, and have collaborated with a number of respected artists, including Art Garfunkel and Keith Lockhart. The choir regularly tours nationally and internationally in an effort to gain cultural understanding and respect for global diversity.

The regular season for the Kettering Children’s Choir takes place from late August through late May, and is in residence at Wright State University.

The next Troy Mayors’ Concert presentation will be presented on Sunday, Aug. 19, when the Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra performs in the Public Square.

For more information, visit www.ketteringchildrenschoir.org, or find Kettering Children’s Choir on Facebook.

Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News The Kettering Children’s Choir chorus, comprised of singers ages 8-12, performs under the direction of co-artistic director Jennifer Jauss during a concert on Sunday at First United Methodist Church in Troy. http://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/04/web1_Choir1.jpg Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News The Kettering Children’s Choir chorus, comprised of singers ages 8-12, performs under the direction of co-artistic director Jennifer Jauss during a concert on Sunday at First United Methodist Church in Troy.

Kettering Children’s Choir performs