Troy BOE honors state-qualifying athletes

TROY — The Troy City Schools Board of Education honored several state qualifying from athletes from Troy High School at its monthly meeting on Monday.

State qualifiers included athletes in swimming, gymnastics, and girls bowling, representing grades 10-12.

“When these people get into the state competitions, the competitions seem to go on forever,” said Superintendent Eric Herman. “When you finally have to get up and compete, it’d be very hard for anybody to do that, and to me, that’s the most impressive part about it. You can just sit there and watch and feel exhausted, and these kids are there all day and have to stay on top of things.”

Mr. Herman brought to attention that all state qualifiers made it to their level against competitors from 610 total schools.

“To make it to state is pretty incredible, but then to go there and compete is even more impressive,” Herman said.

Placement for state qualifiers included 9th for gymnastics, and 5th for girls’ bowling.

The board went on to approve the non-routine use of buses for the Strawberry Festival on Saturday, June 2 and Sunday, June 3. Buses will be authorized to provide transportation to and from school or community-sponsored events, with all costs being covered by the Strawberry Festival Committee.

The board also approved revisions to existing curriculum at the high school level in several courses, including Digital Arts, Piano II, American Sign Language IV, and Physics 122.

The meeting concluded with the confirmation of special board meetings to be held at the Troy Country Club on Tuesday, April 11 and Wednesday, April 12 at 6:30 p.m. These meetings will follow “Meet the Candidates” sessions at Troy Junior High School, both to be held at 5 p.m., in which the public is invited to come and speak with the two finalists for the position of superintendent, Jeremy Miller and Christopher Piper.

“We have a very busy week ahead,” confirmed President Doug Trostle.

For more information, visit www.troy.k12.oh.us.