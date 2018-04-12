New building opens downtown

TROY — On the 200 block of South Market Street, a brand new building has opened to tenants.

The building, owned by Market Street Management, will serve as the permanent home to Upper Valley Hearing & Balance, as well as sister architecture and construction companies MT Studios and Level MB.

Doug and Kate Lins, who operate Market Street Management and co-own the building, sculpted their plans for the building out of needs they felt weren’t being met in the downtown area. Kate, who is a practicing audiologist with Upper Valley Hearing & Balance, knew a move for the practice would be beneficial.

“We live downtown, and we love downtown,” Kate Lins said. “We always thought it would be nice to bring my practice downtown, but with the nature of my business, I see a lot of elderly people and handicapped people. I needed a handicap-accessible building with the right parking, and the older buildings didn’t really suit that purpose.

“We walk downtown a lot, and kept passing this lot. Eventually we thought, ‘What if we put a building up?’ It kind of progressed from there.”

Construction on the building began in June 2017, and commercial tenants were able to move into the ground floor space as of March 12.

“My practice was over in the Upper Valley building on Stanfield, and we needed more space,” Kate Lins said. “Level MB and MT Studios were downtown on the square. They were the architecture and building firm we hired to design and construct the building. It just came up that they were needing a larger space as well, and they decided to rent from us. It’s been a nice fit.”

Upper Valley Hearing & Balance, which has operated in Troy since 2007, carried over 10 total employees to its new location. The staff is comprised of seven audiologists, including Dr. Lins, and three office staff.

“We knew for about a year that we were moving, so we would let patients know as we saw them,” Kate Lins said. “It was posted in our previous office, and we had several mailings go out. We’ve had a few patients forget and go to the wrong space, but they’ve let us continue to keep the news posted over there.”

Both commercial spaces on the ground floor are roughly 2500 square feet.

“Both Upper Valley Hearing & Balance and the business next door had previously been paying rent to landlords,” Doug Lins said. “There’s definitely a logical economic benefit to getting out of that, and having the businesses pay directly to us.”

Along with the ground floor’s commercial space, the building’s upper floors boast four luxury apartments, including two apartments on the second floor with two bedrooms each, and two apartments on the third floor with one bedroom each. The third floor also contains a general purpose room, which is reservable free of charge for all the building’s tenants, as well as an outdoor terrace on the building’s northeast corner that overlooks Market Street.

Two of the apartments now boast tenants, with the other two still available.

“One moved in about two weeks ago, and another is being moved into today,” Doug Lins confirmed.

“We’re excited to bring to downtown Troy some apartments with covered parking and elevator access,” Kate Lins said. “That’s something that’s missing, and we feel like we’re filling that void. There’s a lot of people that would like to live downtown, but can’t do the stairs, or don’t want to be moving the car every couple of hours. With this space, we’re able to address all of that, and we’re very excited about it.”

As the final touches are put onto the building’s three floors, the co-owners look forward to sharing the space with interested parties.

“We do plan to have a couple of open houses once the weather breaks,” Kate Lins said. “We’ll have a community open house for patients. We also plan to host an open house for our referring physicians and medical doctors, and then another one through the chamber of commerce for interested local business people.”

Reach Cody Willoughby at cwilloughby@aimmediamidwest.com.

