A wonderful day for tea

Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News

Marie Emmons of Kettering and Deana Steinke of Troy enjoy afternoon tea during “Mrs. Hayner’s Birthday Tea” at Troy-Hayner Cultural Center on Thursday. Each year, the center honors the late Mrs. Hayner for her gifts to the community with a tea during her birthday month. A musical performance was provided by cellist Tara Mar and accompanist Stephanie Ours, followed by refreshments catered by Starry Dreams Catering. Registration is currently open for a second “birthday tea” event, scheduled for Thursday, April 19 at 2 p.m. For more information, visit www.troyhayner.org.

Cellist Tara Mar makes delightful music during “Mrs. Hayner’s Birthday Tea” at Troy-Hayner Cultural Center on Thursday.