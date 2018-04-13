It Happened Years Ago

Last year I shared a story about one of those “years ago” memorable characters from Troy’s history that many older residents remember, or recall their parents mentioning. “Horseradish Charlie” spent many years selling his fresh ground horseradish root to people in the community and around the area.

In today’s edition of this column, I would like to share the brief story about another unforgettable person in Troy’s history. Like Horseradish Charlie, he was not someone who would’ve naturally drawn people to himself, but who was found to be friendly and good-natured none-the-less. Rather than being angry about his circumstances, he pressed on and made the best of it. There not too many people who would personally remember seeing John Baptist “Ooie” Wilson around town, but a few people have mentioned that they or their parents remember the days when Ooie (ew-ee) navigated the streets of Troy.

Ooie Wilson’s life began under very difficult circumstances. He was the youngest child of Henry and Amanda (Cain) Wilson of Casstown.

Henry and Manda had married in Shelby County in 1882 and commenced their life together there, but soon removed to Miami County, where their family began to grow. Henry and Manda would have eight children in all, with six of them living to adulthood.

As the youngest in the family, John B. had five older brothers and sisters to help take care of him as youngster, as the two eldest were already teens when he entered the family. But these siblings would also begin to mature, fall in love, get married and start their own families. But for Ooie it was not to be.

There were complications at the time of John’s birth; what they were are not known, but, according to his obituary, the difficulties were the cause of his affliction that made Ooie who he was.

John Baptist “Ooie” Wilson was a friendly and likeable person once someone got to know him. But it was hard for people not familiar with him to understand his circumstances. When he tried to talk and gesture he had some control over his arms, but to an observer it might look as if he was flailing his arms, and he could not form many words; rather producing tones that sounded like, “Ooh-ooh-ooie” was all that would proceed; thus, his nickname of Ooie. In addition, he had a lame foot that was necessary to drag and then lift with difficulty.

He spent the first few years of his life in Casstown and Staunton Township, until his family moved into Troy. His father worked for several area tree nurseries and supported his family as best he could. But, they never seemed to have enough to settle in one home, let alone purchase their own place.

Longtime Troy attorney John Fulker remembers Ooie and said he didn’t think he was “simple,” but just had an affliction which made it difficult to live an average life and communicate with others. He noted that Ooie understood when he was spoken to by an individual.

As a result of his circumstances, Ooie never attended regular school or enjoyed what we might call a normal life. But, every indication was he was cheerful and friendly, despite it all.

As he matured into adulthood, John Wilson was “of medium height; slender; with dark eyes and dark hair.” He was registered for service in World War I, but obviously was unable to serve.

Whether he began his work when he was able to be out by himself, or after the death of his parents (Manda in 1923 & Henry in 1935), Ooie did not sit around and expect handouts in life; rather he took it upon himself to make his way, as best he could. He became a regular sight downtown, collecting scrap paper, metal, etc. from businesses for a small fee. He would fill his cart that he pushed around, and then take the materials a place to dispose of them.

The Troy Daily News in his obituary stated, “Mr. Wilson was a familiar sight on the streets of the city for many years pushing his cart in his industrious way of making a living collecting paper and scrap. …”

Mr. Fulker stated that he would stop in at various places and enjoy the conversations of those that knew him well.

As the years progressed and his immediate family dispersed to other locations, and there was no one to assist in his care, Ooie moved to the Miami County Home, across from what is now Duke Park. But, he was still seen in Troy, pushing his cart around and making his rounds to the merchants.

Eventually, Ooie disappeared from the streets and was confined to his bed at the County Home for about the last year of his life.

John Baptist “Ooie” Wilson was a memorable character for a number of reasons. Obviously, his uncommon gesticulations and speech drew attention, but it was also his nature. When many find so much to complain about in everyday life, Ooie Wilson just met life and lived it. Although there may have been times of frustrations or depression, indications are he was cheerful despite his circumstances.

In some notes of recollections, David L. Smallenbarger stated the following in reference to Ooie Wilson: “ … (Ooie) knew that life would not come to him. He participated in life. He asked for no sympathy or welfare.”

By Patrick D. Kennedy Archivist

Patrick D. Kennedy is archivist at the Troy-Miami County Public Library’s Local History Library, 100 W. Main St., Troy. He may be contacted by calling (937) 335-4082 or sending an email to pkennedy@tmcpl.org

