Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News

Competing canine Mambo No. 5 leaps over trainer Matt Bilderback, president of the Southern Ohio Flying K-9s, to catch an evasive Frisbee during the annual “Spring Fling” dog social at Lost Creek Reserve in Troy. The event was hosted by the Miami County Park District. The Southern Ohio Flying K-9s, who hail from the greater Columbus area, were featured as special guests, and showcased numerous dogs leaping for Frisbees, both in freestyle and league play. The group will next compete in Chompapalooza in Dublin, Ohio on Saturday, May 12. For more information on park events, visit www.miamicountyparks.com.