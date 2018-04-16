Piper hired as superintendent

TROY — The Troy City School district has found its new superintendent.

During a special meeting on Monday, the Troy City School Board of Education approved a four-year contract to employ Christopher Piper as the district’s next superintendent, effective Aug. 1.

Piper will replace Eric Herman, who is retiring the position on July 31. Herman has held the position since March 2011.

“I am extremely honored to have been selected as the next superintendent of Troy City Schools,” Piper said, in a statement. “Troy has a long tradition of excellence and I am looking forward to the opportunity of working collaboratively to take an already great school district to even higher levels.”

Piper is currently the superintendent of Triad Local Schoot District in North Lewisburg, Ohio, and has served there for the past four years. Previously, Piper served as junior high principal for Jonathan Alder Junior High School in Plain City, Ohio, and middle school principal for Canaan Middle School in Plain City, Ohio. While serving at Canaan, Piper also held the role of district transportation director. His administrative career began at Jonathan Alder High School, where he served as assistant principal and high school athletic director.

Piper was a high school social studies teacher for eight years, sharing his time between Wayne High School in Huber Heights and Jonathan Alder High School.

Piper received his bachelor’s degree in secondary education from Wright State University in 1997, and his master’s degree in education leadership from Wright State University in 2003. He is currently in the process of completing his Ph.D. program at the University of Dayton.

Piper, his wife, Nichole, and their two children reside in Marysville, Ohio, but look forward to becoming part of the Troy community as soon as possible.

“I’ve heard consistently what a close relationship there is between the city government, the business community, and the school district itself,” Piper said. “There’s some unique partnerships that I’m interested to learn more about, and I think it’s key to bring city leaders in to do some great things here. I’m excited about what lies ahead.”

The board of education initiated a superintendent search beginning in February 2018, and received assistance in the process from superintendent search firm K-12 Business Consulting, Inc.

A superintendent profile was developed based on input received from a series of staff and community focus group sessions, as well as survey responses from 107 parents, teachers, administrators, support staff members, and students.

The board reviewed the credentials of 16 applicants, narrowing down a list of eight semi-finalists, who were interviewed March 19-20. Two finalists were invited to return on April 10-11 to meet with community and district staff ahead of a second interview with the board.

“On behalf of the Troy City Board of Education, I am excited to welcome Mr. Piper as the next superintendent of the Troy City Schools,” board president Doug Trostle stated. “We are confident Chris’ passion for learning and his dedication to maximizing every student’s success will serve our district well. His success as a superintendent represents his commitment to establishing a strong vision and direction for Troy Schools. We look forward to working with Chris as we continue our quest, ‘In pursuit of excellence,’ for all of our students.”

For more information, visit www.troy.k12.oh.us.

PIPER http://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/04/web1_Piper1-2.jpg PIPER Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News Christopher Piper (center) talks with, left to right, board president Doug Trostle, board member Ginny Beamish, and board vice president Tom Kleptz, following a special board meeting on Monday, April 16, in which the board announced the hiring of Piper for the district’s next superintendent. http://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/04/web1_Piper2-2.jpg Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News Christopher Piper (center) talks with, left to right, board president Doug Trostle, board member Ginny Beamish, and board vice president Tom Kleptz, following a special board meeting on Monday, April 16, in which the board announced the hiring of Piper for the district’s next superintendent.