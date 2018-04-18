A sweet and sugary stroll

TROY — The downtown area was abuzz with many sweet teeth on Friday night, as local residents came out to participate in Troy’s second annual “Downtown Troy Chocolate Walk,” sponsored by Troy Main Street.

The 150 tickets, which went on sale on Thursday, March 1, sold out on Tuesday, March 27.

“We settled on that number based on the number of participating businesses,” said Nicole Loy, executive director of Troy Main Street. “They’re the ones who purchase all of the chocolate goods, and we want to make sure the number of participants are feasible for all the businesses.”

Starting from the first floor lobby of the 405 SW public square building, ticket holders were invited to stroll downtown in any manner they wished to visit the 23 participating businesses, who offered up, candies, truffles, cakes, hot cocoa, and other chocolate-flavored delectables.

Some locations offered special giveaways not only relevant to the Chocolate Walk, but to their regular business as well.

“Some businesses got very creative,” Loy said. “Polished Salon offered chocolate cookies in the shape of fingernail polish bottles, to meet with the theme of their store. Ruby’s handed out chocolate-colored makeup along with a treat. I think Towne Valley Gifts offered a chocolate-scented candle. Not everything in the event is edible, which is great, because it’s cool to be able to bring some things home with you.”

Participating businesses included, alphabetically, Ark & Echo, Bakehouse Bread & Cookie Co., Be You Boutique, The Blue Bow Boutique, Carolina Moon, Excellence in Dentistry, Expressions of the Home, For All Seasons, Life Dentistry, Lunch., MAK Dental, Mayflower Arts Center, The Olive Oasis, Pachamama Market, Polished Nail Salon, Purebred Coffee Co., ReU Juicery, Ruby’s Salon, Samozrejme, 3 Weird Sisters, Towne Valley Gifts, Winans Chocolates & Coffees, and Your Dream Boutique, all of which are located along Main and Market Street near the public square.

According to Loy, the Chocolate Walk serves not only as a great recreational event for the community, but also an effective promotion of the community’s businesses.

“The whole idea of having something like the Chocolate Walk is to bring people downtown and allow them to experience the stores,” Loy said. “Chocolate brings people down, but at the same time, it gives them a reason to walk into a store they may never have been to. Our goal at Troy Mainstreet for every event that we hold is to bring people downtown to see what great things are available around here.”

The event is expected to be reprised in 2019.

“Seeing as how we sold out this year and last year, I would expect that we will have it again,” Loy confirmed. “As long as the businesses are willing to participate, we’d be happy to host it. Next year, we may aim for a warmer month to bump up the number of available tickets.”

Troy Main Street is a non-profit organization that promotes the economic revitalization of downtown Troy.

For more information on local events, visit www.homegrowngreat.com.

