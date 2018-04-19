Tippecanoe stages mock crash

TIPP CITY — Students at Tippecanoe High School witnessed a professional mock car crash, staged on school property, on Thursday. The mock crash was held by Tippecanoe High School’s state senate, and was sponsored by the Drive Smart program with Premier Health.

The mock crash was scheduled in tandem with Tipp City’s prom, which is to be held this Saturday.

Spectating students witnessed a simulation of all procedures directly following a crash, including an initial 911 call, and police officials, EMT and fire officials, and Careflight all arriving to the scene in real time.

“With the Drive Smart program, the main objective is to come out and educate students on what their risky behavior can cause,” said Amanda Pulfer, trauma outreach coordinator for Miami Valley Hospital. “We don’t intend this as a scare tactic, but as an education tool. If we can save one life by educating kids, then our objective was met.”

Pulfer insisted that the program is something their team feels all local schools should host, particularly this time of year.

“We offer it to any area school. We notoriously go around at prom time and homecoming time, because that’s when kids are the most out-and-about with risky behavior increased and multiple kids in a car. We want to reach as many schools as we can to get our message heard.”

Participating organizations included Premier Health, Careflight, Tipp City Police Department, and Tipp City Fire Department. Actors included in each of the program’s mock crash are usually pulled directly from local schools.

“The school kind of takes charge to get the students however they see fit,” Pulfer said. “They get briefed, we have a meeting, and then they are the actors in our program. We use students from their home school, because we want students to relate. If we use the actor’s names and where they’re from, it allows the message to hit home a little more.”

“We usually do it at our school every two years,” said participating senior Dylan Blair. ”It’s a great learning experience for everyone, especially right before prom when people are more likely to be out doing things they shouldn’t be.”

Following the mock crash, Pleasant Hill resident Laura Cruea, who lost a son in an accident caused by a driver under the influence, provided her personal testimony to the students.

“Please take everything you saw today to heart,” Cruea said. “This stuff happens every day, and it doesn’t need to.”

For more information, visit www.premierhealth.com.

Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News Careflight officials prepare to load an injured passenger during a mock crash staged at Tippecanoe High School on Thursday. http://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/04/web1_Crash2.jpg Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News Careflight officials prepare to load an injured passenger during a mock crash staged at Tippecanoe High School on Thursday. Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News A spectating student body watches as bystanders try to help the injured before emergency responders arrive during the mock crash staged at Tippecanoe High School on Thursday. http://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/04/web1_Crash3.jpg Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News A spectating student body watches as bystanders try to help the injured before emergency responders arrive during the mock crash staged at Tippecanoe High School on Thursday. Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News Participating students and officials from Premier Health, Tipp City Police Department, and Tipp City Fire Department conduct a mock crash in the back lot of Tippecanoe High School on Thursday. http://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/04/web1_Crash1.jpg Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News Participating students and officials from Premier Health, Tipp City Police Department, and Tipp City Fire Department conduct a mock crash in the back lot of Tippecanoe High School on Thursday.

