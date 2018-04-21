Hook celebrates grandparents

TROY — Hook Elementary School had hundreds of extra mouths to feed on Friday, as it hosted a special Grandparents’ Day breakfast throughout the building.

“We haven’t done this in a couple of years,” said principal Penny Johnson. “This year, we decided to try it differently so that the grandparents could experience the classrooms, and everything that the kids have done throughout the year. We are so excited to have such an excellent turnout.”

The event was sponsored by the PTO, and was decorated by members of student council. Along with breakfast items available for all students and their grandparents, a selfie station was set up in the main lobby so that families could take photos together.

“I just love seeing them with their grandparents and how proud the grandparents are of the students,” Johnson said. “It’s great for kids to be able to share something they’ve done this year, whether it’s a poem or a story or a drawing. There are even some kids who are sharing their grandparents with kids whose grandparents couldn’t make it, which is very sweet.”

More than 200 grandparents were in attendance for 133 students.

“We pre-registered all the grandparents before spring break,” Johnson said. “We have a check-in sheet at the door to kind of expedite the process, which is good, considering how many showed up.”

For more information, visit www.troy.k12.oh.us.

Tori Cockrell, 10, of Troy enjoys breakfast with grandparents Ron and Jill McMullen during the Grandparents Day breakfast on Friday at Hook Elementary School in Troy. http://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/04/web1_Breakfast1.jpg Tori Cockrell, 10, of Troy enjoys breakfast with grandparents Ron and Jill McMullen during the Grandparents Day breakfast on Friday at Hook Elementary School in Troy.