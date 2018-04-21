Super-runners unite

Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News

Runners take off from the starting line during the second annual Superhero Fun Run 5K race, sponsored by The Center for Early Learning at St. Patrick School in Troy, held at Lock 9 Park in Piqua on Saturday. Pre-registered participants were encouraged to come clad in their best superhero garb. Door prizes were handed out during check-in, and awards were given to the top three male and female racers from each age group. For more information on local events, visit www.homegrowngreat.com.