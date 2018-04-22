Pet of the Week

Aria’s story

Aria had become lost and was wandering in the country. She was brought into the Miami County Animal Shelter for her owners to have a chance to find her, but she has not been reclaimed so she is now ready for adoption. She is a lively girl with lots of love and energy to give. She is playful and sweet. She does have a lot of spunk and loves to be out in the open. Come visit with her today and she if she would be a good fit for your family. If you would be interested in this dog or one of the other dogs and cats that need forever homes, visit 1110 N. County Road 25-A, Troy, call (937) 332-6919, or email mcas6919@yahoo.com for more information. Visit www.co.miami.oh.us for more adoptable pets.