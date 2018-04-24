Troy Christian opens ‘Little Mermaid’

TROY — Troy Christian High School is inviting the public for a trip under the sea with their spring production of “The Little Mermaid.”

Shows are set for Thursday, April 26, Friday, April 27, and Saturday, April 28, at 7 p.m.

“The musical this year had been narrowed down to two Disney shows,” said director Andrew Spoon. “They’ve only done one other Disney show here in the past. It was ‘Beauty and the Beast,’ and it was well-received by everyone, especially the kids at the elementary school. I think another Disney show was just a natural choice.”

Spoon, who is directing for the first time, indicated that the visual aesthetic of the show sets it apart from past shows, particularly the show’s unique underwater lighting.

“The whole thing is very whimsical and light-hearted,” Spoon said. “It’s a crowd-pleaser. It’s quick and fun, and great for the whole family.”

“I love the Christ-based atmosphere here, and that we’re giving glory to God the whole time,” said senior Ava Linder, who is portraying Ariel. “It’s a fantastic feeling. We have a new director this year, who’s put a different twist on things. And who doesn’t love a Disney musical?”

“There’s a satisfaction you get from being part of a production this big,” said senior Noah Davidson, who is portraying Prince Eric. “It’s cool to be able to bring in a crowd and get them excited.”

“I’ve been doing shows since elementary school,” said junior Sammi Marcum. “You make a lot of friends and the directors have been great. It’s fun all around.”

The cast includes, alphabetically, Abby Baker as Scuttle, Trent Bianco as King Triton, Ava Bryant as Windward, Jenna Bryant as Flotsam, Brenna Coate as Leeward, Noah Davidson as Prince Eric, Gabe Ison as Pilot and Jetsam, Jacob Johns as Grimsby, Ava Linder as Ariel, Sammi Marcum as Ursula, Hannah Schaffnit as Sebastian, and Kelsey Sisco as Flounder and Chef Louis.

The cast also features Ariel’s six mersisters, including Lauren Adkins as Allana, Julia Cercile as Atina, Elizabeth Davis as Andrina, Nichole Seagraves as Aquata, Allison Salyer as Adella, and Brittney Swartz as Arista.

The ensemble also features, alphabetically, Chelsea Baker, Megan Baker, Ellie Brubaker, Julia Cercile, Mya Kendall, Hayden Nichols, Kenzie Tkach, and Olivia Voisenet.

Tickets are available at the front office, and are $12 for adults and $7 for students. Children 5 and under are free, but require a ticket to be admitted.

The cast and crew request that all attending arrive at least 15 minutes prior to the start of each performance.

For more information, visit www.troy.k12.oh.us.

Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News Left to right, Trent Bianco as King Triton, Ava Linder as Ariel, Hannah Schaffnit as Sebastian, and Kelsey Sisco as Flounder engage in an undersea confrontation in Troy Christian High School’s spring production of “The Little Mermaid.” http://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/04/web1_LittleMermaid4-1.jpg Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News Left to right, Trent Bianco as King Triton, Ava Linder as Ariel, Hannah Schaffnit as Sebastian, and Kelsey Sisco as Flounder engage in an undersea confrontation in Troy Christian High School’s spring production of “The Little Mermaid.” Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News Ariel, played by Ava Linder, admires a dinglehopper in Troy Christian High School’s spring production of “The Little Mermaid.” http://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/04/web1_LittleMermaid1-2.jpg Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News Ariel, played by Ava Linder, admires a dinglehopper in Troy Christian High School’s spring production of “The Little Mermaid.” Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News King Triton, played by Trent Bianco, addresses his kingdom in Troy Christian High School’s spring production of “The Little Mermaid.” http://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/04/web1_LittleMermaid3-1.jpg Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News King Triton, played by Trent Bianco, addresses his kingdom in Troy Christian High School’s spring production of “The Little Mermaid.” Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News Sebastian, played by Hannah Schaffnit, gets feisty in Troy Christian High School’s spring production of “The Little Mermaid.” http://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/04/web1_LittleMermaid2-2.jpg Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News Sebastian, played by Hannah Schaffnit, gets feisty in Troy Christian High School’s spring production of “The Little Mermaid.”

By Cody Willoughby cwilloughby@aimmediamidwest.com

