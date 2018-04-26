Collision on Main

Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News
A multiple-car crash closed lanes at the intersection of Main Street and Adams Street on Thursday in Troy. Reports indicate the collision was caused by a Honda Civic turning in front of oncoming traffic. One passenger was transported to the hospital with minor injuries — his condition is unknown.
