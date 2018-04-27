Crews battle Tipp City house fire

TIPP CITY — Fire crews responded to a house fire in downtown Tipp City Friday morning.

Firefighters responded to the home in the 100 block of N. First Street around 8:10 a.m. Friday morning on report of a home fully engulfed in flames.

The family living in the home was able to evacuate safely before crews arrived. When crews arrived, they found heavy smoke and flames coming from both floors of the two-story house.

The home next door was damaged by the heat and heavy smoke, with siding melting from the side of the home closest to the fire.

The Vandalia Fire Department arrived on the scene to provide mutual aid.