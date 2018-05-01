TROY — RT Industries and Troy Fire Department worked together to prepare for a potential emergency during a mock bus crash conducted on Tuesday.

The training exercise was held in the parking lot at Hobart Arena, and included participation from the staff of both organizations to work toward the extrication of victims from buses and vehicles in the event of a collision.

“This was to practice not only with the bus drivers, but also with our crews,” said Troy Fire Lieutenant Aaron Simmons. “With Riverside, there’s clients there that might have special needs or could be handicapped, so there could be special care that needs taken in trying to extricate them from the bus.”

“This better equips our people if a crash were to ever happen,” said transportation supervisor Sharrie King. “Hopefully, we never have to use this training, but I feel that hands-on experience is more valuable than watching a video. To hear the ‘jaws of life’ and to see actual responders on site makes a difference.”

The simulation involved two cars blocking the major exits on the right side and rear of the bus, making them inaccessible to emergency responders. A firefighter dummy was used to simulate a patient in critical condition in the rear vehicle, while three RT Industries employees volunteered to simulate patients in the bus with minor injuries, including two able to walk and one who was wheelchair-bound.

“The goal is to maneuver through the scenario to see how long it takes us,” Simmons said. “The exercise helps our crews practice cutting the bus and doing what we need to do to get patients out as fast as we can. We also learn from Riverside, who help coach us through working with those who might riding on their buses and how to work with them better.

“We’re thankful for organizations that want to be proactive and work with us on things we do.”

“It’s been two years since we’ve done one,” King said of the training exercise. “We like to hold one every other year, maybe. A couple of years ago, we did it in Troy. About five years ago, we did it in Piqua. We try to move it around, and go to all the fire departments so that everybody has the training.”

Troy Fire Department will continue training at the site through Thursday.

RT Industries is a non-profit corporation with the mission of promoting the employment of people with disabilities by actively developing business partnerships that allow the disabled to experience work settings and contribute to business needs in Miami County.

For more information, visit www.rtindustries.org.

