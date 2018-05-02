Asst. Supt. Miller resigns from Troy schools

TROY — Assistant superintendent Jeremy Miller has resigned his position with Troy City Schools.

This decision that came one week after the announcement of the selection of another candidate as the district’s new superintendent. Miller, who has served in his current position since June 2016, was one of two finalists for the superintendent position.

Christopher Piper, currently superintendent of Triad Local Schools, was hired as district superintendent on April 16 by the Troy City School board.

Miller submitted a letter of resignation, dated April 23, to district human resources director Mark Barhorst, stating that he would vacate his position at the conclusion of his contract on July 31. The letter was time stamped as “received” on April 25.

In his letter, Miller wrote, “I believe I have served Troy City Schools well during my time there, but I feel it is the best interest of my family and myself for me to head in a different direction. I was certainly disappointed in the outcome of the superintendent hiring process, but I believe that will end up being a blessing to me.”

Miller went on to explain his desire to be closer to family, stating, “I need to be more involved with my wife and boys during this season of my life. I am seeking a position closer to home and one that will allow more time for me to able to watch the boys in their sports throughout high school and spend more time with my family.”

According to members of the board, there are no immediate plans to fill the position.

“A decision will be disussed amongst the board once Mr. Piper has filled his position on August 1,” said treasurer Jeff Price. “The new superintendent needs to be part of that discussion.”

