Newton Prom Court named

Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News

Left to right, Treg Jackson, Macy Flanary, Nash Lavy, Rachel Kirk, Andrew (Cory) Rowe, Tatum McBride, Cole Weaver, Layla Robbins, Noah Weaver, and Kacie Tackett comprise 2018’s Prom court at Newton High School. This year’s theme is “Written in the Stars.” The promenade is to be held in the junior high gymnasium on Saturday, May 5 at 7:15 p.m, where the crowning of Prom King and Queen will take place. A dance will follow at Troy Country Club from 8-11 p.m., with an After-Prom to be held at Newton High School from midnight to 3 a.m.