Annual ‘National Day of Prayer’ observed

TROY — The 67th annual National Day of Prayer was celebrated in full force at Troy Christian High School, as hundreds of students commemorated the event in the gymnasium on Thursday.

National Day of Prayer, which falls on the first Thursday of May at 12 p.m. each year, has become an ongoing tradition for Troy Christian.

The program was led by the Troy Christian junior high student council, who organized the agenda on the program, including selecting a guest speaker and choosing worship songs.

“Not very often do we have programs for the whole school to do,” student council director Matt Brubaker said. “This is first through 12th grade, along with community members. There’s probably around 1,200 people here today. A few times a year, to have the whole school come together as an embodiment of Christ and what it means to follow him.

Ryan Little, pastor of student ministry at Bethel Christian, served as guest speaker at the event, discussing how this year’s theme, “Unity,” is vital to the strength of any group standing together.

“There’s power in unity,” Little said. “There’s power when we’re gathered together. That’s exactly what we’re here for today. On this National Day of Prayer, gathered under the umbrella of Jesus Christ, unified in prayer for our nation, we are powerful.”

Following Little’s message, individual and group prayer sessions met, praying for government, military, education, economy, business and industry, media, churches, and families.

“It’s always a joy and a privilege for me to do this,” Brubaker said. “I think it’s really special that the elementary school and the high school can come together and celebrate something.”

For more information, visit www.nationaldayofprayer.org.

Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News Guest speaker Ryan Little addresses the audience during the “National Day of Prayer” service at Troy Christian High School on Thursday. http://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/05/web1_Prayer1.jpg Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News Guest speaker Ryan Little addresses the audience during the “National Day of Prayer” service at Troy Christian High School on Thursday. Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News The student body of Troy Christian High School bow their heads for prayer during the “National Day of Prayer” service at Troy Christian High School on Thursday. http://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/05/web1_Prayer2.jpg Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News The student body of Troy Christian High School bow their heads for prayer during the “National Day of Prayer” service at Troy Christian High School on Thursday.

1,200 attend Troy Christian event