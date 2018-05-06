‘Walk for Water’ at Duke Park

TROY — Miami Valley residents did their part to help third-world well drilling during the 10th annual “Walk for Water” (W4W) fundraiser, sponsored by the Mid-County Church of Christ, on Saturday at Duke Park in Troy.

The event was free to the public, with a complimentary picnic lunch available after the walk.

Walk for Water is an annual fundraiser for wells being drilled in third-world nations, with this year’s proceeds benefiting drilling in Haiti.

“We’ve been doing this for 10 years now,” said local coordinator Bob Card. “Most of the wells we’ve funded have been drilled in Haiti. Everything that’s donated goes to Healing Hands International and their operations.”

Participants were encouraged to circumnavigate two laps of the Duke Park trail, bringing along empty jerry cans to be filled with water from sources throughout the park.

“‘Walk for Water’ is a 4-mile walk for a reason,” said Walk for Water director Sean Judge. “That is the average distance that the United Nations says a person goes to a water source and back in a third-world country. A source could be a creek, a lake, or a puddle. People do Walk for Water to not only enjoy the day, but raise awareness — what would it be like to have to go and get water every day? It’s a fun way to simulate that and experience it.”

Since its inception, the Walk for Water event at Duke Park has collectively raised between $60,000-$70,000 for Healing Hands International.

“We don’t get hung up on how far people walk,” Card said. “We just ask that people show up and support the Healing Hands operation.”

In April, Healing Hands celebrated its 1000th pump placed upon a well in a third-world nation. Judge, who hails from Nashville, Tenn. and travels throughout the country to Walk for Water events, insists the walk continues to show reward.

“Anywhere this event goes, people share the same common appreciation that they have access to clean water,” Judge said. “We don’t even think about it — after we’re done here, some of us will go take showers, or immediately drink from a spigot. Walk for Water is a great way to not only raise funds and help others, but be thankful for what we have.”

For more information, visit www.hhi.org.

Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News Left to right, Jude Wright of Troy, Allison Lawson of Huber Heights, Megan Royse of Tipp City, and McKayah Musselman of Lefevre Township fill a jerry can with water from the springs during the 10th annual “Walk for Water” fundraiser on Saturday at Duke Park in Troy. http://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/05/web1_Walk0.jpg Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News Left to right, Jude Wright of Troy, Allison Lawson of Huber Heights, Megan Royse of Tipp City, and McKayah Musselman of Lefevre Township fill a jerry can with water from the springs during the 10th annual “Walk for Water” fundraiser on Saturday at Duke Park in Troy. Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News Billie Jo King of Butler Township, and her dog, Trinity, lead a group of walkers participating in the 10th annual “Walk for Water” fundraiser on Saturday at Duke Park in Troy. http://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/05/web1_Walk2.jpg Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News Billie Jo King of Butler Township, and her dog, Trinity, lead a group of walkers participating in the 10th annual “Walk for Water” fundraiser on Saturday at Duke Park in Troy.