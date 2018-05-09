Group of businesses offer courthouse care

TROY — Seven local lawn and landscaping companies came together bright and early Wednesday morning at the Miami County Courthouse to re-mulch and maintain its surrounding landscape. Together, these seven companies stand united as a group known as Operation Cloverleaf.

“This group’s now been together for 15 years,” confirmed Ted Mercer, head of the Mercer Group and former Troy city councilman. “This is our third year doing the courthouse.”

Operation Cloverleaf formed in 2003, shortly after the Ohio Department of Transportation widened the I-75/State Route 41 interchange in 2002.

Mercer sent a letter to numerous local lawn and landscape company owners with the idea to join forces. Since then, the group has frequently donated its time and resources to maintain and beautify the 18 acres of landscape that encompass the interchange’s four quadrants, at no extra cost to taxpayers.

Operation Cloverleaf has now been maintaining the Miami County Courthouse since 2016, another practice offered to the community free of charge.

“We volunteer all of our equipment and labor to maintain it,” Mercer said. “That includes mowing, fertilization, mulching, weeding, pruning, and so forth. I just think it’s another example of ordinary people doing extraordinary things. This is our way of giving back.”

The seven local companies that currently comprise Operation Cloverleaf include, alphabetically, All-Pro Turf Landscape, Ever Green Turf & Landscape, Greentech Lawn and Irrigation, Mercer Group, Inc., Monroe Grounds Maintenance, LLC, Quality Lawn & Landscape, and Tree Care, Inc.

The combined donation of these companies to maintain their communal operation has an estimated annual value of over $40,000.

